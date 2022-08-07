Where Was ‘Big Sky River’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest movie, “Big Sky River,” premieres on Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith.

‘Big Sky River’ Was Filmed in Agassiz, British Columbia

“Big Sky River” was filmed in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada, even though the movie’s plot takes place in Montana.

During filming, the town’s Instagram account posted about the filming notice.

Agassiz is a tiny village in British Columbia, Canada. The First Nation Steaten people used to live in the area along the Fraser River that is now called Agassiz. Their villages were wiped out by disease starting in 1782, Wikipedia notes about the town. Some notable places in Agassiz include the local Museum & Visitor Information Centre, The Sasquash Museum, and the Kent District Hall and Public Library. The town also boasts beautiful outdoor scenery.

Sky Road Productions Ltd. posted a notification letter about filming the movie online, which alerted the neighborhood about their plans. This location map also gives a closer look at where some scenes take place.

The letter notes that some filming took place June 13-14, including exterior scenes where 7000 Block Pioneer Ave. was transformed into “Country Style Main Street,” and decorations and benches were added for filming.

According to the local publication, Agassiz Harrison Observer, the film’s sheriff’s office was in the Aberdeen Building. American and Montana flags were added to the scenes. One of the building’s windows was covered with a big sign that said “Sheriff’s Office, Parable County.” Even the fliers on the bulletin board had been changed to make it look like Montana. You can see filming photos in the article here.

The wardrobe crew had fun taking pictures and selfies, as you can see in the post below.

They also shared how huge the wardrobe actually is for the cast!

Meet the Cast

“Big Sky River” is based on the novel of the same title by author Linda Lael Miller.

The synopsis reads: “Tara is a recently divorced New Yorker who moves to Montana, where is she taking care of the farm she is on and falls in love with widowed deputy Boone Taylor, the neighbor next door.”

Playing the role of Kendall is Emmanuelle Vaugier, a Canadian film and TV actress. She has been in a lot of shows on a lot of different networks and studios. Vaugier is known for both her comedic and dramatic roles. She played Charlie Sheen’s ex-girlfriend Mia on “Two and a Half Men” and Detective Jessica Angell on “CSI: NY.”

She mentioned on her Instagram account that it was great to play this role, since her character was natural and easy to connect with.

She also posted a short clip of what it takes to create a movie poster!

She shared that the production of the film was a incredibly fun, and she is certain that we are going to like it.

Michelle Harrison, who plays Casey, also shared on Instagram how excited she was about the movie.

Kavan Smith plays Boone, the handsome neighbor who may fall for Casey. In 1999, he drew Brian DePalma’s attention and was cast in the science fiction adventure “Mission to Mars.” Since then, he has had significant parts in “Human Target” on FOX, “Smallville” and “Supernatural” on The CW. He can also be seen in Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” in the role of Leland “Lee” Coulter.

He shared how much fun he had on the set of the movie with his co-star.

He also posted this behind-the-scenes picture about making the movie poster.

And he shared a funny joke about the movie in the post below:

But most importantly, he posted this really cheesy picture and joked about his kids’ reaction.

The movie also stars:

Michelle Harrison (Casey)

Cassidy Nugent (Erin)

Lochlyn Munro (Hutch)

John JJ Miller (Griffin)

Sawyer Fraser (Fletcher)

Lucia Walters (Joanna)

Peter Benson (James)

Orlando Lucas (Dawson)

April Amber Telek (Kendra)

Kevin Mundy (Slade)

Daniel Bacon (Leonard)

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup