Ex-Hallmark Channel CEO’s New Network Snags Chad Michael Murray Movie

GAC Media just announced three major movies that are going to debut on its Hallmark competitor network, GAC Family. The new network, headed by former Hallmark Channel CEO Bill Abbott, snagged Chad Michael Murray for one of its very first movies premiering this year.

In a press release, GAC Media shared that the new channel is launching on September 27 with the tagline “Stories Well Told.” The network “will feature programming that celebrates American culture, lifestyle and heritage with original holiday-themed, family-friendly movies and series.”

Abbott is launching two new channels under the umbrella of the company GAC Media, according to a press release shared on LinkedIn. The GAC Family channel is an evolution of what was originally the Great American Country channel. The GAC Living channel is an evolution of the Ride TV network, which GAC Media also acquired.

Chad Michael Murray & Jessica Lowndes Are Starring in ‘An Autumn Romance’

Premiering on Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern, “An Autumn Romance” stars Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes, along with Dennis Andrews, Moni Ogunsuyi, and Michael Brown. The description for the movie reads:

In ‘An Autumn Romance,’ when Seattle-based librarian Taylor Harris (Lowndes) suddenly loses her job, she travels to Montana to visit her brother Craig (Andres) and his wife Christine (Ogunsuyi) and quickly finds herself immersed in her brother’s effort to save the Graff Hotel, which has been purchased by tech tycoon Joel Sheenan (Murray) and his associate, Ray Dixon (Brown). The town of Forest Ridge, Montana is split on Joel’s decision to turn the once quaint hotel into an upscale property for tourists. To protect the hotel’s charm and her brother’s place of employment, Taylor goes on a search to find a significant historical event that will qualify the hotel for landmark status and prevent the City Council from issuing permits for its renovation. With the clock ticking, Taylor seizes on a photograph that has the potential to verify the property’s historical value while also providing an invaluable piece of personal history to the hotel’s new owner.

Murray has been filming a Christmas movie, called “Holiday Train,” with Cindy Busby. It’s not yet known which network is going to air this movie.

Susie Abromeit & Torrance Coombs Star in ‘Much Ado About Christmas’

Susie Abromeit & Torrance Coombs are starring in “Much Ado About Christmas,” which premieres on Saturday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads:

In ‘Much Ado About Christmas,’ Haley is beloved in her community of Winterstone for acts of kindness ranging from managing The Hope Chest to directing the children’s choir. Haley is also the daughter of one of Winterstone’s wealthiest residents Leona Lloyd. Despite Haley’s down-to-earth demeanor, she is financially set as Leona’s only heir — information she fails to share with new love interest Claud, an artsy, hopeless romantic. Haley introduces herself to Claud as ‘Haley Logan,’ raised by a single, struggling mom, a small fib that becomes a complication when Claud and his team present an ad pitch to Leona that includes a photo of Claud’s new girlfriend…Haley! Secrets are revealed and relationships ruffled, but Christmas is coming and miracles do happen.

This film is directed by Michael Damian, based on an original teleplay he wrote. Damian was the director of Hallmark’s “Christmas Waltz,” which premiered last year starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

Dewshane Williams & Rukiya Bernard Star in ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

Dewshane Williams, Ruikya Bernard, and Tom Pickett will star in “Christmas Time Is Here,” premiering on Saturday, November 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads:

In ‘Christmas Time Is Here,’ Nia Moore (Bernard), a successful small-town realtor, has her heart set on closing a big sale on a new resort for her client, Julian Parsons (Williams), just in time for Christmas. There is only one hitch. No matter how many properties in Pine Valley Nia shows Julian, he keeps coming back to the one resort that isn’t for sale…the one belonging to Nia’s widower dad, Patrick (Pickett). Patrick would like to sell the property and retire. It’s Nia who cannot let go of memories of an idyllic time in life when her mom was still alive and very much a part of the resort. Julian realizes Nia’s reluctance to sell the property, but it may not matter. Julian’s impatient boss has come to Pine Valley intent on getting the deal done before Christmas. At risk of losing his job, Julian comes up with a magical plan for saving Nia’s family’s resort.

Bernard had her first role as a Hallmark movie lead last year when she starred in “Christmas in Evergreen 4.” At the time she wrote on Instagram:

I’m a lead in a @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie!!! I wanted to say something profound about reaching this point in my career, but words escaped me. So now, here we go: For years I’ve had the support of many #hallmarkies and fans wondering when I’d get my turn to lead a love story. As a dark skin Black actress who’s rocked braids or natural hair her whole career, rarely seeing other people who look like me on screen, I can’t stress how important #representationmatters when you want your dreams to come true. In paying it forward, I hope my simply being in this movie will be one small nudge to help some young up and coming actress who looks like me believe that it’s possible for her too…

Williams has co-starred in Hallmark’s “One Winter” trio of movies.

Jen Lilley is also starring in a GAC Family movie called “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” according to her social media posts, but the movie hasn’t been officially announced yet by GAC Family.

