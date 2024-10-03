Biltmore Estate Gives Damage Update After Catastrophic Flooding: ‘Heartbroken’

The Biltmore Estate has shared an update about the damage they received after catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene forced the iconic location to close its doors temporarily. The estate, located in Asheville, North Carolina, was the filming location for Hallmark’s 2023 movie, “A Biltmore Christmas.”

In a statement on their website, the Biltmore Estate shared that they were “heartbroken” for the community. On Instagram on October 3, they revealed more details about the damage they had sustained.

Biltmore Village, located just outside the estate, was submerged under almost 25 feet of water, Citizen Times reported. On September 30, Biltmore Estate—where the Biltmore mansion is located—reported that they would be closing while assessing damage. On October 3, they shared a new update about what they discovered.

Lower-Lying Areas on the Estate Had Extensive Damage

On October 3 in an Instagram post, Biltmore Estate provided more details about the damage they had sustained.

They revealed that the mansion itself had little damage. However, lower-lying areas had “extensive” damage and “significant flooding.” And while most of their animals were saved, they still lost a few.

“We are still assessing impacts to the estate from Tropical Storm Helene and that will take some time,” they wrote on Instagram. “Like all of this region, the damage varies by location across our 8,000-acre property. In forested areas, which is a large portion of the estate, wind damage is extensive to grounds and some structures. Crews have been working tirelessly to clear roads so we can begin repairs.”

They noted that the entrance to the estate in Biltmore Village, along with other low-lying areas on their property, “experienced significant flooding and damage to buildings.”

The Biltmore House itself, along with hotels, winery, and gardens had “minimal or no damage.”

But, there was some more sad news. They shared: “We sadly lost a few of our animals during the storm, but the vast majority are safe.”

Biltmore Estate Is Closed ‘Until at Least October 15’

Although the estate had first guessed it would reopen on October 3, newer assessments revealed they would need to stay closed until at least October 15.

In a statement on their website, they wrote: “Initial assessments indicate the estate will be closed to guests until at least October 15. We will continue to provide updates about operations beyond that date as they are available.”

Their note also included a word for their employees, asking them to check in with their team, since entering the estate isn’t allowing entry without a supervisor’s directive.

To the community, the estate wrote: “We are heartbroken for our friends, family, and neighbors across this region who have been devastated by this storm. To our first responders, utility workers, and community volunteers, we are eternally grateful for your endless care and courage. We will all work together to recover from this unprecedented disaster.”

They shared thanks to guests for their patience waiting for refunds, and for the “outpouring of concern for our region.”

Meanwhile, Hallmark stars are rallying and giving their fans ideas of where they can donate to help affected communities.

