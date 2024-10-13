Biltmore Estate Pledges Millions to Help Flood Victims

The Biltmore Estate remains closed after Asheville, North Carolina, suffered catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene. But even before opening its doors, the site of Hallmark’s 2023 movie, “A Biltmore Christmas,” remains committed to the community. The estate has pledged $2 million in donation to flood victims.

The Estate Launched the Biltmore Relief Fund for WNC

Biltmore Estate has launched the Biltmore Relief Fund for WNC and pledged $2 million in immediate relief. The focus of the relief fund is to give immediate critical relief to people in need, which includes helping employees in crisis and supporting local non-profits, the website shared.

Bill Cecil, Jr., President and CEO of Biltmore, said in a statement: “Western North Carolina has been our family’s home for more than 125 years, and we are devastated to see Helene’s impact on our region. We remain committed to supporting our employees and neighbors in the aftermath of this unprecedented storm and the long-term recovery efforts. Now more than ever, we must work together to stabilize and rebuild this community.”

The Biltmore House Had Minimal Damage

The Biltmore House itself,experienced minimal to no damage from the hurricane, Biltmore shared. The estate is the location where Hallmark’s movie was filmed, which starred Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

Marissa Jamison, the senior public relations manager at Biltmore, told WYFF4: “Right now, we are not welcoming guests to the estate, sadly, but we are committed to our community and helping clean up… When it’s right for our community, we really look forward to welcoming all of our guests back to Biltmore. We’re hopeful that we will see visitors during our Christmas season.”

The estate’s conservatory, winery, gardens and overnight properties also escaped major damage. However, there were other impacts across the 8,000 acre property, along with the community itself.

Citizen Times reported that Biltmore Village, located just outside the estate, was submerged under almost 25 feet of water. The catastrophic flooding happened after the French Broad River overflowed. Drone footage of the flooding, including Biltmore Village, can be seen in this video from the Tennessean.

Recovery in Asheville is still ongoing, Citizen Times reported. Many communities still lack water, internet and power. At least 227 people died, making Hurricane Helene the second-deadliest U.S. hurricane in the last century. In North Carolina alone, there are 120 people confirmed dead, but that number will likely rise. There are still many people unaccounted for and missing.

Biltmore Estate Held an Impromptu Wedding for a Couple

Jansen and Travis Putnam were guests at Biltmore, planning to get married at the estate on September 28, Live Now Fox reported. But when the hurricane hit, not only was the wedding canceled, but the couple was also told it wasn’t safe for them to leave.

Biltmore held an impromptu wedding for the couple and guests who were already on the property. A staff member got ordained so they could perform the wedding, and a bouquet was made and wrapped in napkins. A photographer who had to stay on the estate due to the storm took photos with her iPhone, and a family friend did the bride’s hair.

“People went out of their way just to make something special for us when we really hadn’t even had a chance to think about us still getting married on that day,” Jansen told Fox.