Blake Shelton Producing Another Hallmark Christmas Movie for 2021

Hallmark fans were excited to learn that a new “Godwink Christmas” movie is in the works. Now there’s even more great news about another beloved series. Blake Shelton is going to produce another movie in his “Time For” franchise of Hallmark Christmas movies.

The New Movie Will Be Called ‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’

We're also getting 4th Blake Shelton-produced movie, this time titled TIME FOR THEM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, which follows TIME FOR US TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, TIME FOR YOU… and TIME FOR ME… Really looking forward to TIME FOR NOBODY TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS in 2029 pic.twitter.com/ALnCb8IEIL — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 3, 2021

According to Production Weekly, the new movie is going to be called “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.”

UBCP/ACTRA’s production list noted that the movie’s production manager is Geoff Dodd, the director is Peter Benson, and the casting director is Jackie Lind. Film dates were scheduled for September 20 through October 8, according to UBCP/ACTRA.

On October 5, Performers Management shared that Paula Giroday had booked a supporting role on “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.”

This movie will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Benson also directed a different Christmas movie that wrapped on August 15.

He wrote about that movie: “That’s a wrap!!! This was my third time collaborating with my great Director of Photography @evilwally – As we can’t yet announce the title of the film or our amazing cast – I wanted to give a massive shout out to him and our entire crew who worked their butts off behind the scenes to bring this movie to life! I think we made something special here and I appreciate you all!!! Stay tuned…”

There are rumors that Jessy Schram may be starring in this movie, but that has not been confirmed. The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw shared that evidence seems to point to Jessy Schram, Brendon Zub, Brendan Penny, and Lisa Durupt all starring in the new movie, although none of the actors have confirmed the movie as of the time of this article’s publication.

Hallmark's TIME FOR THEM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS wrapped very early this morning in Vancouver starring Jessy Schram, Brendon Zub, Brendan Penny and Lisa Durupt. 📸 https://t.co/sRXYU1OBsO pic.twitter.com/FUf1pF4p3V — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 9, 2021

April and Ava Telek might also be in the movie, although this too isn’t yet confirmed.

Schram shared this photo when they were close to wrapping the movie.

Jessy Scharm close to wrapping up her latest Hallmark holiday movie in B.C. Unconfirmed, but feel at least reasonably confident this is TIME FOR THEM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, and also features Lisa Durupt, Lochlyn Munro, and April & Ava Telek. 📸 https://t.co/c5VpRR4uzJ pic.twitter.com/GszKaA8Ro2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 7, 2021

She also shared this behind-the-scenes picture.

Jessy Schram hasn't confirmed which Christmas movie she's currently filming (likely not allowed, until Hallmark officially announces, but still think it's TIME FOR THEM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS) but she did share this festive, actor's eye view. 📸 https://t.co/saIKP3i5h3 pic.twitter.com/ywhTjmKqnG — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 6, 2021

Shelly Baxter, a makeup artist, said she had a ball working on Schram’s movie.

The cast was very fun, she said.

Here’s a picture she shared with Brendan Penny.

And another cast photo.

Once again, it’s not yet confirmed that these photos are from “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” although the shooting dates for these photos and the movie do line up. Heavy will update this article when more details are availalbe.

This Would Be the Fourth Movie in the ‘Time for’ Series

Blake Shelton has executive produced three movies for Hallmark and this will be his fourth one.

His first three are “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” (2018), “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (2019), and “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (2020.) The new movie is called “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.”

The first movie is about Cara Hill, a small town businesswoman, who ends up traveling to Tulsa with Heath Sawyer, a country music star, when their flight is canceled. Both are dealing with their own secret struggles, which come to light during their journey. The movie’s based on Shelton’s song, “Time for Me to Come Home,” which he wrote in 2012 with his mom, Dorothy Shackleford. The song was featured on Shelton’s 2012 album, “Cheers, It’s Christmas.”

The first movie starred Megan Park and Josh Henderson.

The second movie in the series was about a woman returning home after her husband passed away, who meets a veteran on a holiday journey. That movie starred Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant.

Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar starred in the third movie, which was about five guests who were mysteriously invited to an inn for Christmas.

