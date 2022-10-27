Brennan Elliott Shares Big News About Wife’s Cancer Battle

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott has been open with his fans about his wife Cami’s cancer struggles, including a recent surgery she had. Now he has good news to share with his fans.

His Wife Has ‘No Evidence of Cancer’

In an interview with People, Brennan revealed that for the first time in six years, Cami has “no evidence of cancer.”

“The first time in six years we found out she’s NED, which stands for ‘no evidence of cancer’ — so no evidence of disease,” he said to People while he was attending Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas event in October.

“She’s a warrior and I’m not saying that just because I’m married to her. I’m saying that because it’s amazing to watch a woman fight,” he told People.

Brennan refers to his wife as a warrior. In August he said she’d done 16 rounds of chemo in two or three years, and was still going strong.

In October, he admitted to People that he’s not sure men have that same kind of strength that he’s seen in women, including Cami.

“And I’ve said to friends of mine, I don’t know if men have that same mechanism to go, ‘Nothing’s taking me down.’ We might just go, ‘I had enough. I’m checking out,'” he said.

Brennan added that when Cami needs a break: “She watches Hallmark because that makes her feel good.”

Brennan revealed in early April that Cami had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. He shared that his wife has gone through “several bouts of cancer in the past,” and described cancer as a “sinister opponent who never plays fair.” But there’s no one “braver, stronger, more fearless” than his wife, he said.

He & Nikki DeLoach Are Starring in a New Movie

Brennan Elliott & Nikki DeLoach are starring in “The Gift of Peace” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 10.

The synopsis reads: “Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.”

Elliott shared on Instagram that filming for the movie wrapped on September 20.

He wrote: “What an experience to create this heartfelt powerful #christmasmovie for @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmoviesandmysteries with these incredibly talented and beautiful souls! … THANKYOU to all of you for collaborating together to create a beautifully powerful experience I one will never forget! Might need a few days to process this o e!🙏😘😂 ”

In an Instagram post, DeLoach replied to a comment by Elliott and wrote: “It’s such a beautiful story and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

DeLoach’s many Hallmark movies include “Five More Minutes,” “A Curious Caterer Mystery,” “Taking the Reins,” “Cranberry Christmas,” “Sweet Autumn,” “Love to the Rescue,” “Reunited at Christmas,” and more.

Elliott just starred in Hallmark’s “Marry Go Round,” a movie that was part of the network’s fall lineup. He’s also starred in “The Perfect Pairing,”The Crossword Mysteries” with Lacey Chabert, “Christmas in Vienna,” “All Summer Long,” “Christmas in Grand Valley,” the “All of My Heart” series, and more.

