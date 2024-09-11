Brennan Elliott’s Wife Faces New Hurdles in Cancer Fight: ‘Rockstar Warrior’

Beloved Hallmark star Brennan Elliott celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2024, by writing a moving tribute to his wife, Camilla Row. But they couldn’t spend the whole day together, he revealed in his Instagram post, because she was undergoing her latest chemotherapy treatment.

Battling stage 4 stomach cancer since 2022, after an early-stage diagnosis in 2018, Row’s cancer journey has included many twists and turns since the spring of 2024. In March, she revealed on her private Instagram account that, during a quarterly laparoscopic check of her peritoneum, doctors found evidence of new cancer.

“I know now my cancer is trying to comeback in the most ferocious and sneaky way,” she wrote at the time. “Just to remind you all, I had an ALL CLEAR Pet-Ct scan not even a month ago.”

Row’s path since that discovery has been riddled with challenges including a new chemo regimen, she shared in multiple updates, but she and Elliott have remained determined through it all to stay positive, advocate for gastric cancer research, and celebrate little wins in their life, including their anniversary and special milestones with their kids, 12-year-old Liam and 10-year-old Luna.

“I know there has been many ups and downs but there is no one I’d rather be going through it all then YOU,” Elliott wrote in his tribute to Row. “U r my rockstar warrior queen and everything we have been through you have dealt with, with grace,love and a fighting spirit that inspires me every day!”

Camilla Row & Brennan Elliott Have Navigated Many Health Speedbumps in 2024

Elliott, whose latest Hallmark movie — “His and Hers” co-starring Lacey Chabert — premiered on September 7, concluded his post by writing, “Now finish up chemo today my warrior queen and get home soon so I can give u a big hug and 😘”

Over the last two years, Row has been through countless medical interventions at City of Hope in LA, from innovative surgeries to various chemotherapy regimens. After new cancer was discovered in March, she began Folfox chemotherapy infusions in April, she shared in Instagram updates, followed by a mass excision surgery in early June.

Recovery was challenging and soon after, she shared, Row experienced difficulty eating, which was caused by a benign structure in her small intestines, she said. She then had an emergency stent placement and began receiving IV nutrition, while also learning that her bloodwork showed the “cancer in my body has increased.”

At her oncologist’s urging, Row began a new chemo regimen on July 30, she shared on Instagram, and has received almost weekly infusions since. A month later, she wrote that her hair was “coming out by the handfuls,” so she pre-emptively shaved her head.

“This is the second time I’ll be bald and for some reason I am struggling with it more so than the first time around,” she vulnerably shared. “I felt dread and hesitation, worried about being judged or how my kids would see me. But it was a necessity as I was leaving trails of hair everywhere I’d go. And at the end of the day, I know it’s just hair…what’s most important is that this chemo regimen is effective and keeping the cancer at bay.”

Row navigated some of those speedbumps while Elliott was away filming “His and Hers” for three weeks. But during the shoot, he faced his own “painful” health challenge on set. During an August 30 appearance on the Suspenders Unbuttoned podcast, he said he wound up having a kidney stones during the first two weeks of filming.

Camilla Row Thanks Husband Brennan Elliott for Making Her Feel ‘Adored & Safe’

After Row finished her chemo infusion on September 10, she also commemorated her wedding anniversary by posting a wedding photo to her private Instagram account and paying tribute to Elliott.

“We have had amazing years & impossibly hard years,” she wrote, “but there is no one I would rather have by my side than you. You make me feel so adored and safe, I am truly so grateful. Thank you for loving me all these years and I pray we have many many more years to continue on this adventure. I love you so much.”

On the same day, Row also posted a video encouraging her followers to help raise awareness and funds for gastric cancer research, specifically asking that people urge their representatives to vote for H.R. 9304, the bipartisan Stomach Cancer Prevention & Early Detection Act.

“We know that with stomach cancer, early prevention and early detection makes a huge impact on our prognoses,” Row said in her video. “So please support the Stomach Cancer Prevention & Early Detection Act, which hopefully will be presented to Congress when Congress resumes next week.”

Rowe provided a link to information on the Act, as well as a form supporters can use to contact their representatives.