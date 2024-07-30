Brennan Elliott Grateful After Family Milestone: ‘Cherish Every Day’

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott is celebrating his son Liam’s twelfth birthday and reflecting about how grateful he is for the journey he’s taken since his son was born. In an Instagram post, Elliott wrote a sweet message to his son, saying that he will “cherish every day” and he’s “blessed beyond belief” to have Liam in his life.

‘Blessed Beyond Belief,’ Brennan Elliott Wrote

Elliott was full of praise in a sweet message to his son on Liam’s twelfth birthday.

In an Instagram post, Elliott celebrated his son’s special day, writing: “Blessed beyond belief and my oldest Liam turns 12 today! I remember you laying on my chest to get you to sleep at a few months old. Cherish every day with you and love ❤️ is not a strong enough word for how daddy feels for you bubba!”

He went on to talk about all his son’s wonderful traits, calling him a “dragon baby” and a “little warrior.”

“So proud of the boy you are,” he wrote. “So loving, open,sweet, god first ,smart I could go on. When your mother and I c how well you are doing it gives our hearts a smile!”

Elliott also shared that his daughter, Luna, turns 10 “next month” and he couldn’t be prouder of both his children.

“I always say the most rewarding and at times difficult role 😂 is being my two babies dad!” he wrote. “Never been more proud of both of these two beautiful souls.”

He Recently Finished Filming a Movie with Lacey Chabert

Elliott just finished filming a movie with Lacey Chabert in early July. The movie, “His & Hers,” will be Elliott & Chabert’s tenth movie together, according to a Hallmark press release. It’s about two married lawyers working at different law firms who are on opposing sides of a divorce case.

Chabert said in a press statement about the film: “A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!”

In mid-July, Elliott also shared that a TV show he starred in called “UnREAL” was moving to Netflix.

“@netflix will be airing all 4 seasons and 38 episodes of this award winning series,” he wrote.

The series ran on Lifetime from 2015 to 2018, and then Hulu picked it up for a shorter fourth season that premiered in July 2018.

But times have also been difficult for the Elliott family. In late March 2024, Elliott’s wife Camilla Row shared that her doctors had found evidence of her cancer again, less than a month after she got an all-clear PET-CT scan.

She was diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2018 at the age of 39. In 2022, they opened up about their experiences in a vulnerable interview with “Hope for Cancer.” Row said her first symptom before her 2018 diagnosis was persistent heartburn despite being active and watching what she ate. It took two-and-a-half years before she could get an endoscopy, which revealed she had stomach cancer.

“I got diagnosed June 1,” she said. “On July 2, I was having my complete stomach removed.”

In June, she had a “mass excision” surgery that included the removal of her belly button, Row shared in a private Instagram account.

READ NEXT: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Mourn Death of Colleague: ‘Gift to Humanity’