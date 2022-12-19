Brennan Elliott Hints About Secret New Deal & Seeks Continued Prayers for Wife’s Surgery

Hallmark fans can’t contain their excitement after Brennan Elliott dropped hints about a secret new project he’s trying to finalize. He also talked about how incredible his wife, Cami, is in his post. As Cami’s next surgery approaches, the couple continues to ask fans to pray for them.

Fans Said They Hope the New Deal is With Hallmark

In an Instagram post, Brennan shared a photo with his wife, Cami, and wrote: “Ahh when your better half at lunch thinks it’s funny to catch you on the phone trying to finalize a deal you’ve been working on in secret for a long time!”

Fellow star Benjamin Ayres replied, “Tell us the secret deal!!”

Some fans said they really hope the deal is with Hallmark.

Angela Marcinkevich wrote, “Love him in Hallmark movies, we need a new one with Lacey at the B&B.”

Deborah Mathers wrote, “I hope it’s a Hallmark deal!! Just saying…Merry Christmas Brennan to you and your family!”

Brennan retweeted a post from a fan who wrote, “Can’t wait to hear the details!”

While Cami looks great, she caught her husband @brennan_elliott in the act! A teaser of what's possibly to come! Can't wait to hear the details! pic.twitter.com/uxd6iPrhJA — Gloria Hass (@gloriahass) December 19, 2022

He’s also been retweeting messages from fans hoping that he and Lacey Chabert will make another installment of “Crossword Mysteries” one day.

I don’t understand about #CrosswordMysteries either. Both @brennan_elliott and @IamLaceyChabert are still with Hallmark & @BarbaraNiven as far as I know. This was a highly successful series of movies. Others have gone by the wayside, too. It just doesn’t make any sense😞😞😞 — Robin Tucker (@RobinTucker1234) December 19, 2022

Brennan Elliott Joked: ‘Behind Every Hustle is a Better Hustler”

Of course, Brennan also took time to share a lot of praise for his wife Cami in his post too. He wrote, “❤️ ya babe! I guess behind every hustle is a better hustler!😂 man she is good!”

Fan NikiFromToronto replied, “Thank God she is feeling better 👏 Still saying prayers for her 3 times a day ( morning, afternoon & night) 🙏🙏🙏.”

And Queenb331995 wrote: “She looks fantastic. My hubby just got his five year all clear. He’s considered cured now! We’re sending prayers for same!”

Maymah06 wrote: “Your better half is both beautiful and smart. ❤️” To which Brennan replied, “yes she is!”

Brennan Elliott’s Wife Is Facing Surgery the Week of Christmas

Brennan Elliott has been asking fans to pray for Cami again as she faces surgery the week of Christmas.

On Twitter, the account @Ann91237283 shared details about Cami’s upcoming surgery and Brennan retweeted the message, confirming its accuracy.

Ann wrote in the original post: “Cami said she is feeling ‘more and more anxious’ about her upcoming #hipec surgery as ‘each subsequent surgery is harder to tolerate.’ It’s imperative that we keep her covered n prayer. @brennan_elliott needs our prayers as well. 🙏for☮️. We❤️you Brennan & Cami.”

Fans Pray for Brennan Elliott’s Wife Before Major Cancer Surgery | https://t.co/onJ1hzMOsA 🙏🙏tHANKYOU all 4 continued prayer and keeping cami and our family in your thoughts and prayers https://t.co/lLmHWdI7yG — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) December 7, 2022

In a tweet, Brennan wrote: “🙏🙏tHANKYOU all 4 continued prayer and keeping cami and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Brennan revealed in early April that Cami had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. In an interview with People in August, he shared that she’s doing well and “right now, there’s no evidence of disease.”

Cami Update

Next Friday, 12/23 is Cami's surgery date. 🙏🏼intentionally & fervently for her peace, for her medical team, especially for her surgeon. 🙏🏼for Brennan thru the surgery & her caretaker at home. 🙏🏼for strength of body, mind & soul as he sees her thru her recovery. pic.twitter.com/kZgJ1AijN6 — Ann- Brennie Forever #AllThingsBrennanElliott (@Ann91237283) December 16, 2022

He retweeted a post from Ann that shared Cami’s next surgery is scheduled for December 23.

Cami and @brennan_elliott are on my prayer list hoping and praying she will be all done with this terrible disease once and for all. 🙏🙏 — Marianne Zinkewicz (@zinkma) December 17, 2022

He has retweeted a number of messages from fans saying they are praying for the upcoming surgery, including a fan who wrote: “Cami and @brennan_elliott are on my prayer list hoping and praying she will be all done with this terrible disease once and for all. 🙏🙏”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup