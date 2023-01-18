Brennan Elliott’s Family Faces New Challenge: ‘Pretty Rough’

Brennan Elliott’s family is facing another big challenge. The beloved Hallmark Channel actor, whose wife Camilla has been bravely fighting cancer for nearly four years, revealed on social media that the unrelenting rains in California have caused quite a mess at their family’s home. Mud and debris overwhelmed their Studio City community in recent days, according to news reports, but Elliott’s family is trying to stay optimistic about the ordeal. Here’s what you need to know:

Elliott, who’s appeared in nearly two dozen Hallmark projects, took to social media to share some of the damage his house sustained in the California rains. In a video posted to Instagram on January 16, 2023, his kids — Luna, 8, and Liam, 10 — are seen trying to clean up dried mud on their patio.

Attempting to stay upbeat, Elliott wrote in the caption, “A family that makes a mess together cleans up together!!!” and added two laughing emojis.

He continued, “The rains hit us pretty rough but we are hard workers us elliott clan! These two won’t stop even when dad says that’s enough babies daddy’s got the rest of it!”

On Twitter, Elliott shared the same video, but wrote a slightly different message.

He shared, “We got rocked pretty bad from the insane rains but the Elliott clan make messes together and we clean together! told them you’ve done a beautiful job babies daddy’s got the rest of it but there is no quit in these two!” He added the hashtags #blessed and #family. According to the real estate blog Dirt, the Elliotts purchased their Los Angeles home — in the Studio City neighborhood — in November 2019. Local news stations have reported that Studio City was hit hard by the heavy rains that have hit California throughout the month. KABC reported that some Studio City streets “turned into rivers of mud and debris” requiring trucks and bulldozers to try to clear the area. Brennan Elliott Lightens the Mood With Some Puppy Love View this post on Instagram A post shared by Husband/father/actor (@brennanelliott2) Before posting the video of his kids cleaning, Elliott thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers by sharing a cute pic of him with the family’s dog. “Yes it has been raining cats and dogs,” he quipped in the caption, “but I have my furr baby protecting all of us! Wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes towards our family during all this insane rain.”

Fans have filled his posts with messages of hope and encouragement.

“For some reason you and your family were on my mind while I was doing laundry just now,” wrote one on Instagram. “I continue to keep you all in my prayers…said another before folding the towels!”

Another fan wrote, “Glad you have your fur baby to protect you all! Prayers for safety, healing and protection.”

According to NBC4, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared a local state of emergency and California Governor Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency for disaster relief across the state. Forecasters say the worst of the rain has moved out and expect a fairly dry week.