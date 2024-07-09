Fans Rave About Brennan Elliott’s ‘James Bond’ Look for New Film

Hallmark fans can’t stop talking about a James Bond-esque photo that Brennan Elliott shared while filming his new movie with Lacey Chabert. The duo also shared a photo from their set, as fans eagerly await their reunion on TV.

Elliott Shared a Photo in a Tux Just Before Filming Wrapped

On July 5, Elliott shared a photo while filming “His and Hers,” and said it was taken just two days before filming was going to wrap on the new project.

The photo showed him in a tuxedo, and he admitted that he was looking a bit like James Bond.

He wrote: “No im not playing #jamesbond, but when in a tux do as one does in a tux!😂😂 absolutely having best time with this cast and crew! Loving getting to work again with my dear friend @thereallacey. I’ll try to post a couple tidbits for you amazing fans. It’s late and good night! And hope everyone had an incredible #july4th.”

The photo quickly went viral, getting more than 3,000 likes and more than 200 comments from fans, friends and colleagues.

Director and Hallmark actor Peter Benson wrote, “Looking good brother!” And Will Kemp, who co-starred with Chabert in a popular Christmas film, said he was looking forward to watching the movie.

Fans had a lot to say about the picture too.

“I’m speechless! WOW!” one person wrote. Another person replied, “Can’t wait to see you and Lacey Chabert in this new movie! My favorite Hallmark couple! 👏.”

Another fan agreed, writing: “So handsome!!! Can’t wait for this movie with you and @thereallacey! My two favorite Hallmark couple!!! Welcome back!❤️👏🏻🥰👍🏼🎊💥”

“Wowza! Handsome! 🔥” another fan commented.

Several fans said they’d love to see Elliott in the role of James Bond. One person wrote, “You look amazing, and yes, I vote for you to be the next James Bond! 👏👍🌹🧑‍🦰”

Elliott also shared a photo from day 9 of filming the movie.

He & Chabert Posed for a Photo from the Set

Elliott and Chabert also posed for an on-set photo where they were dressed as the lawyer characters they’re portraying.

Elliott wrote: “@thereallacey and this guy are having an absolute blast bringing our next movie 🎥 to all you incredible fans! #hisandhers will air in fall I believe @hallmarkchannel and I will share more details as I get them!”

One fan wrote, “You two have terrific chemistry, and are my favorite couple on Hallmark.”

The movie will be Elliott & Chabert’s tenth movie together, according to a Hallmark press release.

“His and Hers” is about two married lawyers working at different law firms who are on opposing sides of a divorce case.

Chabert and Elliott are well known for their “Crossword Mysteries” series that originally aired on Hallmark Mystery and their “All of My Heart” series of movies on the Hallmark Channel.

Chabert said in a press statement: “A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!”

The movie is expected to premiere during Hallmark’s Fall in Love slate of programming later this year, according to Hallmark.

