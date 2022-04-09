Brennan Elliott Shares Special Message to Fans After Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis

Brennan Elliott recently opened up to his fans, revealing that his wife had been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. After an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and colleagues alike, he said that their response gave him “tears of hope” instead of “tears of pain.”

He Said His Fans ‘Touched Our Hearts’ More Than They Would Ever Know

In an Instagram post, Elliott revealed that his wife, Cami, has been diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Gastric Cancer. He asked his followers to pray for his wife, adding that sharing this news felt “scary and exposing.”

His followers surrounded him with love and support in their replies. He returned to Instagram several days later with a new note of thankfulness.

He started out by thanking all the “beautiful souls” who were praying for his wife and family, and said they were “overwhelmed” by all the positive energy that was being sent their way.

“You all have touched our hearts more than you could ever imagine and instead of tears of pain ,fear etc we have been blessed with tears of hope,love and gratefulness for all of you and your kind hearts of prayers,” he wrote. “As we continue on this journey towards her recovery I’ve said it before but you all are the wind beneath our wings.”

He shared a photo that showed him standing in front of a mural with giant wings to illustrate just how much their prayers had been lifting his family up.

He said that he was moved by their selfless love and affection for his family.

Elliott wrote, “May god bless each and every one of you as we pray for blessings to be showered upon all of you for your selflessness and love towards cami and our family .🙏 ❤️ you all! THANKYOU!😘”

He Said His Wife Had Several Bouts of Cancer in the Past

Brennan wrote in his original post that this wasn’t the first time his wife, Cami, had to fight cancer.

He wrote, “Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair.”

He said she had “countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds” and is now going through “one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.”

After his second post, colleagues and fans shared more messages of support.

Priscilla Ann Dobies wrote, “The outpouring of support shown for you and Cami thru prayer for healing and our desire to see Cami well is what love is all about. We love you. Even in the darkest hour please remember prayers are unceasing and so is our love.❤️ 🤗🙏🙏🙏”

Shannon Leddy wrote, “You have all I can contribute to the prayers and well wishes. Your wife is a warrior.”

The account @live4smiles wrote, “You both make such a difference in others lives…it’s a reminder of how much you both matter how with her positive spirit her smiling face and the strength of her family she will fight this. Praying for so much comfort strength and love. Together you guys can get through anything…on the hardest of moments know you aren’t alone…positive vibes always. Prayers ❤🙏❤”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup