Hallmark Fans Rave Over Brennan Elliott’s Netflix News: ‘So Excited’

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott is about to become a fixture on Netflix too. Elliott shared on social media that a popular series he starred in called “UnREAL” is moving to Netflix.

Elliott’s fans are raving about the news. One fan replied, “So excited to watch this. Have always wanted to binge it! 🙌.”

‘UnReal’ Will Start Streaming on Netflix in August

Elliott shared the good news on Instagram, informing fans that “UnREAL” will begin streaming on Netflix in August.

He wrote: “For those who are asking , I posted some exciting news for all you #unreal fans this morning. @netflix will be airing all 4 seasons and 38 episodes of this award winning series. Was very proud to be a part of this show and all the cast and crew who helped bring it to life. You fans asked for it so keep an eye out this August #2024 only on @netflix. THANKYOU @netflix and all you amazing fans for loving it so much! Get your popcorn ready!😀”

Elliott also shared an article from What’s on Netflix on his Instagram Story. According to the article, the series will begin streaming on August 19, 2024.

The series ran on Lifetime from 2015 to 2018, and then Hulu picked it up for a shorter fourth season that premiered in July 2018. Hulu then had the series exclusively until their exclusivity deal ended and it became available on Tubi. Now Netflix has obtained the streaming rights.

Elliott’s followers were delighted with the news. A couple of Hallmark viewers also mentioned that they wished his Hallmark series “Cedar Cove” would get picked up by Netflix too. But overall, fans said they couldn’t wait to watch the series for the first time or binge it all over again.

“Yay!!! I will get Netflix for this!!,” one fan wrote.

“Looking forward to all episodes & watching you bring Graham to life! 👏👏,” another wrote.

“So excited to watch this. Have always wanted to binge it! 🙌,” another fan wrote.

“I loved that show! When I first read exciting news I thought it’s coming back! I’ll take what I can get, though,” another fan wrote.

Rotten Tomatoes gives the series an 80% average fresh rating. Season 1 has a 98% fresh rating, season 2 81% and season 3 95%. The final season has a rating of only 46%.

Elliott Once Said His Character Was an ‘Intermission’ for the Series

According to IMDb, Elliott starred in all 38 episodes as the host of the reality show, Graham.

In 2016, Elliott interviewed with My Devotional Thoughts and talked a bit about the series and his role.

“I have a lot more stuff periodically throughout the episodes, which is exciting,” he commented. ” I just did the ADR for it, and there’s a lot more interesting stuff for me as the episodes go along. And it’s a lot of fun. And it’s a completely different type of tone and genre and show and anything I’ve been a part of in a while.”

He joked that he felt like his character played an “intermission” role for the show, giving the viewers a break in between the intense scenes.

“I almost feel like I’m the intermission,” he said about his character. “You have all this serious intensity and this manipulation and all this stuff–it’s great. And then the audience, maybe needs a break–like a minute thirty seconds or two minutes, whatever it is–and you bring out the gimp, and it’s the host. A good chance to laugh and have some fun, and then it goes back. And I’m honored to do that.”

Elliott is starring this fall in a movie with Lacey Chabert on Hallmark called “His & Hers.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s New Reality Competition Will Pick Network’s Next Holiday Hunk