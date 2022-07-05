Brennan Elliott Teases New Hallmark Movie: It’s a ‘Sweet New Adventure’

Brennan Elliott has revealed to fans that he’s working on a new movie for the Hallmark Channel. He hasn’t disclosed too many details yet, but teased that the movie is a “sweet new adventure.”

He Said His Co-Star Is ‘Talented, Funny & Sweet’

Elliott revealed his new movie to fans after he wrapped his fourth day of filming. While he couldn’t disclose too many details yet, he was able to share some news with fans.

“That’s a wrap on day 4 of this sweet new adventure!” he wrote. He shared that he had spent the last few months at home with his wife and family, but now he’s out working on a new Hallmark film.

He added: “I will share with you all the wonderfully talented,funny and sweet leading lady that I have the great opportunity to play on this project with. News coming soon!”

Then he thanked his fans for their patience as they wait to learn what the movie is about, who his co-star is, and what his role will be.

“I will share it all as I can,” he wrote. “Patience is a virtue as they say. 🫢🤫🤭 love you all. Good night and news shortly!”

Elliott previously revealed to fans that he was in Vancouver, so it looks like his new movie is being filmed in Canada.

David Weaver Is Directing

Elliott also revealed in his post that David Weaver is directing his new movie. Weaver has a long history directing some of Hallmark fans’ favorite movies.

Some of his works include “A Royal Runaway Romance,” “Butlers in Love,” “Open by Christmas,” “Raise a Glass to Love,” “Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6” (and some of the other movies in the series), “Christmas Town,” “Playing Cupid,” “If I Only Had Christmas,” “Sweet Mountain Christmas,” “Bottled with Love,” “The Chronicle Mysteries,” “A Christmas to Remember,” and more.

He’s worked with Brennan Elliott before. He directed “Open by Christmas,” the 2021 movie starring Brennan Elliott, Erica Durance, and Alison Sweeney.

The director is an amazing talent named DAVID WEAVER — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) October 29, 2021

Fans Shared Their Excitement About the News

Fans replied to Elliott’s Instagram post, sharing their excitement about his good news and also revealing that they’re still praying for his wife. Elliott’s wife Camilla Row, had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. In an Instagram post in May, Elliott revealed that his wife has “made it to the halfway point” of her cancer treatment.

He wrote, “So proud of her!🙏🎉 this is the toughest experience @camilla_row has ever had to go thru. Many years of cancer treatment/surgeries etc but this one has beaten her up for sure but like all great fighters there is no quit in this girl.”

He also thanked his followers for being their strength, because sometimes they just didn’t feel strong at all.

In response to his new movie announcement, one fan, @gypsiny, wrote, “So grateful and happy to hear this news, Brennan holding you your wife and family in prayers ❤️”

Robin Plate wrote, “So happy for you, Brennan! I don’t have any doubt it is a wonderful project. Keeping you and your family in my prayers.”

Olive Blinn wrote, “So happy you are making a new movie, love ❤️ your Hallmark pictures!!!😍😍😍😍.”

