Brennan Elliott & Nikki DeLoach Star in Faith-Focused Christmas Movie

Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach have finished filming their new Christmas movie for Hallmark, and it looks like one that fans will be talking about for quite some time. According to a synopsis of the movie, it appears this will be a faith-based Christmas tale.

The Movie Is About a Christian Who Lost Her Faith

According to Variety, Elliott and DeLoach’s new movie is called “The Gift of Peace.”

The synopsis reads: “Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.”

Elliott shared that filming for the movie just wrapped on September 20.

He wrote: “What an experience to create this heartfelt powerful #christmasmovie for @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmoviesandmysteries with these incredibly talented and beautiful souls! … THANKYOU to all of you for collaborating together to create a beautifully powerful experience I one will never forget! Might need a few days to process this o e!🙏😘😂 ”

Talented Co-Stars Are Part of the Cast

Fans were also excited to learn that Nikki DeLoach is Elliott’s co-star.

Elliott replied to DeLoach’s post, writing: “Looking forward to seeing all the hard work everyone put in to this very SPECIAL movie! It’ll touch peoples hearts cause u r all HEART girl!❤️”

DeLoach wrote in the replies: “It’s such a beautiful story and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

According to IMDb, Pete Graham, Princess Davis, and Brittany Mitchell also star in the film. Fred Gerber is the director. Graham has starred in numerous TV productions, including “The Way to the Heart,” “Love in Full Swing,” “Love in the Forecast,” “Random Acts of Christmas,” and more. Davis’ credits include “Ice-Cream,” “A Bridesmaid in Love,” “Cut, Color, Murder,” “Yellowjackets,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” and more. Mitchell’s credits include “Margaux,” “Just One Kiss,” “Gingerbread Miracle,” “A Little Daytime Drama,” “Cradle Did Fall,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” and more.

The stars wrote about the movie on Instagram, sharing how much fun they had filming.

Davis wrote on Elliott’s Instagram about the movie, “❤️❤️had the best time filming this!! ✨”

Elliott replied: “u r a rockstar girl! THANKYOU for your vulnerability,honesty and just being a badass!👍”

Mitchell wrote in response to Elliott’s Instagram post: “Such a great time on set with you! Congrats Brennan! 👏👏👏”

Elliott replied, “u were incredible Luv. So talented and loved our scene together as everyone else did. U r going to be so happy with it. C u hopefully on something in the future! Stay being you lovely!👍😘”

Davis shared her own post about the film, writing: “just wrapped up a really special project with really special people and cant wait to share more :’) #thegiftofpeace”

Elliott just starred in Hallmark’s “Marry Go Round,” a movie that was part of the network’s fall lineup. He’s also starred in “The Perfect Pairing,”The Crossword Mysteries” with Lacey Chabert, “Christmas in Vienna,” “All Summer Long,” “Christmas in Grand Valley,” the “All of My Heart” series, and more.

DeLoach’s many Hallmark movies include “Five More Minutes,” “A Curious Caterer Mystery,” “Taking the Reins,” “Cranberry Christmas,” “Sweet Autumn,” “Love to the Rescue,” “Reunited at Christmas,” and more.

Both Elliott and DeLoach have dealt with hardships in their lives recently, which no doubt are experiences they will bring to their characters in this tale of loss and love.

Elliott’s wife, Cami, has been battling cancer. She recently underwent a major surgery that Elliott told fans was a success. Her treatment continues, and the couple has shared how thankful they are to fans for their prayers.

In late 2021, DeLoach lost her father to Pick’s disease, a form of frontotemporal dementia. Her father was diagnosed the same year that her son had open-heart surgery.

“Both experiences were extraordinarily challenging and traumatic, however, my faith has grown exponentially,” she said in an interview with the Alzheimer’s Association. She shared that she’s open about the experience so she can help others who may go through something similar.

