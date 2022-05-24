Brennan Elliott Shares Update on Wife’s Cancer Treatment: ‘There’s No Quit in This Girl’

In early April, Brennan Elliott revealed that his wife, Camilla Row, had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. He recently shared an update with fans about how she’s doing and how the treatment has been progressing.

She’s Halfway Through Her Treatment, Elliott Shared

In an Instagram post, Elliott revealed that his wife has “made it to the halfway point” of her cancer treatment.

He wrote, “So proud of her!🙏🎉 this is the toughest experience @camilla_row has ever had to go thru. Many years of cancer treatment/surgeries etc but this one has beaten her up for sure but like all great fighters there is no quit in this girl.”

He also thanked his followers for being their strength, because sometimes they just didn’t feel strong at all.

He wrote, “All you fans have been so gracious, selfless and supportive that we felt we’d share a brief moment of this process with all who are holding her as well as the kids and I in prayer! We love you and tHANKYOU for being our strength when to be brutally honest we haven’t felt very strong at times!”

Followers & Friends Replied with Love & Support

Followers and friends replied to his Instagram post with words of love and support.

Lacey Chabert wrote, “All our love to you guys ❤️.” Elliott replied, “Thanx Lace. Miss you. Can’t wait for us to smile together again!”

Danica McKellar wrote, “Sending prayers and love!!!! ❤️🙏❤️”

Andrew Walker wrote, “Prayers to you and your beautiful, and unbelievably STRONG wife brother ❤️.”

Peter Benson wrote, “Sending big love brother ❤️.”

Patricia Castro wrote, “Keep up the fight pretty one!! 🙌👏👏👏 You’ve got this…it doesn’t have you. EVER. Prayers to all 🙏❤ ♥.”

@Juudjemon wrote, “Thank you for taking a moment and share about your wife Camilla. We keep lifting her and you and your kids up in prayer. The bible says God is our strength when we are weak and so we’ll continue to lift you all up and be your strength when you guys feel weak. I believe we are meant to do life together and so here we are, standing with you and for you ❤️”

Elliott previously shared that his wife has gone through “several bouts of cancer in the past,” and described cancer as a “sinister opponent who never plays fair.” But there’s no one “braver, stronger, more fearless” than his wife, he said. He wrote that his wife has had multiple surgeries, multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and is now taking one of the “most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.”

Camilla Row has also written about her experience with cancer, which Heavy shared in an article here.

Elliott Has ‘Exciting Projects’ in the Future

Elliott is also still working on many projects, including for Hallmark. He told his followers in another Instagram post, “Just wanted to give you all an update that this guy here has a few very exciting projects coming up that I’ll be doing very soon! 🍾🎉 details when I am given the go ahead to let you beauties all know. So keep an eye out for some exciting news coming up film and tv wise.”