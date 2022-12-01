Brennan Elliott Shares Special Message for His Wife & Cancer Caregivers

Brennan Elliott shared a special message on social media for Stomach Cancer Awareness Day on November 30. The Hallmark star’s message was a prayer for people like his wife who are fighting stomach cancer and for all the caregivers providing support.

‘I Pray for You All,’ Elliott Wrote

Brennan Elliott has been open with fans about his wife Cami’s cancer battle. In an Instagram post in early April, he revealed that Cami was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Gastric Cancer. He shared that his wife has gone through “several bouts of cancer in the past,” and described cancer as a “sinister opponent who never plays fair.” But there’s no one “braver, stronger, more fearless” than his wife, he said.

He wrote, “As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain.”

Throughout the year, he’s shared with fans about surgeries and treatments she’s had, and the success she’s experienced battling the disease.

On November 30, he shared a new post for Stomach Cancer Awareness Day.

Brennan wrote: “Dear #StomachCancer, you will lose. Just thought I should let you know especially since it’s #stomachcancerawarenessday. This is for everyone who is enduring the impossible. And for all the #caregivers who are passengers on this journey, I pray for you all. #staystrong.”

He then tagged his wife at the end of the post.

Followers, colleagues, and friends replied to share their support.

Nikki DeLoach, who is starring with Brennan in a Christmas movie on December 10, wrote: “With you always. ❤️”

Andrew Walker wrote, “Amen brother. ❤️”

Brennan and his family recently enjoyed Thanksgiving together, focusing on being thankful for everything they have.

Brennan wrote on Instagram: “Hope everyone has a wonderful holiday focusing on all that we are thankful for! I too am extremely thankful and enjoy this holiday to pause and enjoy family and friends and to remind myself of all the blessings I am thankful for. And yes I am grateful for this turkey!😂 maybe a little too much!😂”

Cami Has ‘No Evidence of Cancer,’ They Shared in Early November

In an interview with People, Brennan revealed that for the first time in six years, Cami has “no evidence of cancer.”

“The first time in six years we found out she’s NED, which stands for ‘no evidence of cancer’ — so no evidence of disease,” he said while attending Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas event in October.

“She’s a warrior and I’m not saying that just because I’m married to her. I’m saying that because it’s amazing to watch a woman fight,” he told People.

Cami’s Instagram is set to private, but her bio notes: “Stage IV SRCC (Currently NED!)”

In an interview with People in August, Brennan shared that his wife is doing well, but the journey has been really difficult. He’s also revealed that Cami is fighting as hard as she is because of all of their followers’ and friends’ support.

He wrote on Instagram, “your prayers have been the greatest blessing. I truly believe she wouldn’t be fighting this hard without all of your support and encouragement!”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup