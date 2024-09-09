Brennan Elliott Ready to Make TV Series for Hallmark: ‘I’m on Board’

Brennan Elliott revealed in a podcast interview that he would be interested in making a TV series with Hallmark. The series would be based on his and Lacey Chabert’s new movie, “His & Hers.”

In an interview with the podcast Suspenders Unbuttoned, Elliott mentioned that there’s already talk about turning “His & Hers” into a franchise of some sort, whether it’s a TV series or a series of movies. “I’m on board,” he said, noting that the idea is just “floating around” right now.

The Series Could Be Like ‘Hart to Hart,’ He Suggested

Elliott spoke about the idea of turning “His & Hers” into a TV series around 27 minutes into the interview with Suspenders Unbuttoned.

“Ayse Francis, who I love dearly, one of our major major execs at Hallmark… She actually was the one that thought this [movie] could be a TV series…” Elliott told Suspenders Unbuttoned.

“You know like a ‘Hart to Hart’ kind of thing,” he added.

“Hart to Hart” was a TV mystery series that aired from 1979 to 1984, according to IMDb. The series starred Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers and was about a wealthy couple who worked as detectives and traveled the globe solving crimes.

“So that’s floating around…” he said. “We all felt very similar when we were making it.”

Some Elements of the Movie Would Need to Change to Turn It Into a TV Series

“We’d have to … change little things…” Elliott added. “Every episode can’t just always be about a divorce or something… I don’t know how Lacey feels about that, but I’m on board, just because I think it has that kind of legs. Or at least a sequel or two.”

In an interview with TV Insider, where Elliott also talked about wanting to continue the franchise, he mentioned that Chabert would like to work with him again.

“I just talked to [Lacey] the other day, and we’re always trying to find something to do together,” he said. “I would be very hard-pressed not to. I truly believe that the Lacey-Brennan making movies or making content together is not over at all.”

In his interview with Suspenders Unbuttoned, Elliott expanded on what would need to change about the film to turn it into a series.

“It’s got these two characters that love each other, there’s humor, there’s love, there’s all the things that Hallmark fans love,” he said. “It’s kind of like taking ‘All of My Heart’ and ‘Crossword’ together in some ways… You’re solving some sort of a dispute or crime, a case of some sort.”

But the cases, he said, would have to be about topics beyond divorce.

“We can get into, maybe there’s a murder that happens or something…” he told Suspenders Unbuttoned. “That’s beyond my pay grade because this wasn’t something I produced… But if they asked me to, I think it could be developed, changed a little bit to have more legs and more longevity with the characters. And each case could be… You can work with detectives, you can work with other kinds of people in law enforcement or legal specialists, and it could be really interesting.”

