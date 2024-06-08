Brennan Elliott’s Wife Camilla Row Hospitalized Amid Cancer Battle

Three days after undergoing a “mass excision” surgery, including the removal of her belly button, Camilla Row, the wife of beloved Hallmark Channel star Brennan Elliott, remains hospitalized in Los Angeles amid her ongoing battle with stage 4 gastric cancer.

On June 7, 2024, Row was able to post an update on her private Instagram account, sharing a photo of her sleeping in her hospital bed as Elliott sat by her bedside, studying a script. In late May, Heavy revealed that Brennan’s talent agency shared via an Instagram Story that the “Gift of Peace” star would begin shooting a new movie in June, assuring fans they’ll “love his co-star.”

“Brennan has been pulling double duty,” Row wrote in her update, “prepping for a movie & coming to see me daily, making the best of a makeshift office in my hospital room as I nap.”

Sharing that she’s “desperately missing” their two kids — Luna, 9, and Liam, 12 — Row wrote that she remains hospitalized after requiring a blood transfusion and as her team tries to get her pain and nausea under control.

Brennan Elliott’s Wife Said Support & Prayers She’s Received She Felt Like She Was ‘Wrapped in a Big Hug’

First diagnosed with early stage gastric cancer in 2018 at age 39, Row underwent successful treatment, including the surgical removal of her stomach. But by 2022, the cancer had returned and spread, resulting in her stage 4 diagnosis.

Now 45, Row has been through countless medical interventions at City of Hope in LA, from innovative surgeries to various chemotherapy regimens. Before heading into her latest surgery on June 5, Row privately updated her followers on what was happening next in her brave battle.

Following her second round of FOLFOX, which the National Cancer Institute describes as a combination of three chemotherapy drugs typically used for colorectal cancer patients, Row said she was ready for her next surgical intervention.

“I have developed a tremendous amount of scar tissue with all of my surgeries,” she wrote. “I have a hardened mass behind my bellybutton which has become very uncomfortable. My posture is terrible as I hunch forward and my torso mobility has suffered. So it will go. And with it my #bellybutton.”

“What the mass will come back as is anyone’s guess,” Row continued. “It could very well be all scar tissues, cancerous tissue, or a mix of both. Whatever it is, I am happy to be getting rid of it! I am naturally feeling very anxious but I am hopeful that the procedure will be successful.”

Row, who has become a vocal advocate for cancer research and increased gastric cancer awareness, also wrote, “Thank you in advance to all of those that pray for me and my family. I feel so loved and cherished, like I am wrapped in a big hug. And I have met the most incredible people from the most devastating of circumstances, for this I am so blessed.”

Camilla Row Says Despite Pain, She Feels Latest Surgery Was ‘Worth It’

In Row’s Instagram update on June 7, she wrote she was “doing well overall,” but went on to explain, “I am struggling to manage my pain & nausea, unable to eat, and ended up needing a blood transfusion… but my surgeon was able to pull it off again so it was all worth it.”

“She was able to get the all scar (hopefully no cancer) tissue in question and was able to successfully close a 6-7 inch incision on my torso up,” Row continued. “I did lose my belly button. 🙃.”

Row concluded her post by writing, “In pain but so so blessed. And so much gratitude. Thank you all for following me on this crazy ride. I will update more as I find out more…”

Despite the ongoing challenges Row has faced, she and Elliott have done their best to celebrate little wins along the way and prioritize quality time as a family and raising awareness for the disease that has impacted their lives so radically. On May 20, Elliott posted a photo with Row as they headed out for a date night to help fundraise for City of Hope, where his “warrior queen,” as he has often called her, undergoes her treatments and surgeries.

“Had a special and rare opportunity to get dressed up and have a date night for a fundraising event for @cityofhope hosted by the incredible patient advocate @bonniehunt_real & brilliant surgeon Yanghee Woo, MD,” Elliott wrote. “Moving the needle one millimeter at a time requires a collaborative effort and I am so honored to be apart of this impressive bunch.”

In a November 2023 update video for one of the charities they both support and lean on, Hope for Stomach Cancer, Row said that her “lofty, Hail Mary” goal is to find a cure for her cancer, but that her secondary goal is to “find a way to manage it where we can live with it as a chronic condition and have some long-term survival — not months.”

“I just hope that there are some more treatment options around the corner because a lot of us stage 4 patients are living treatment to treatment,” she continued. “You know, we’re doing this course of chemo until it renders ineffective and your cancer starts growing again. We’ve got to switch it up and find something else that works.”