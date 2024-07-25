Brennan Elliott: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Brennan Elliott!

The Hallmark actor has charmed viewers for years and fans cannot get enough of him.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about him by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Who Is Brennan Elliott Married to in Real Life?

The Hallmark actor is married to Camilla Row, noted People. In a September 2023 Instagram post, Elliott wished his wife a happy 12th anniversary.

In the caption, he wrote, “In the midst of any storm one needs to spend time in joy!” The actor added, “THANKYOU for the best years of my life! Here’s to many many many more!”

2. What Illness Does Brennan Elliott’s Wife Have?

In April 2022, Elliott shared two photos of Row on Instagram and asked for prayers.

He explained she had experienced “several bouts with cancer in the past,” but noted, “now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient.”

“There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair,” he added.

The Hallmark star also acknowledged his wife faced “one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.”

3. How Many Children Does Brennan Elliott Have?

The actor and his wife have two children, a boy and a girl. The Sun notes the couple’s son, Liam, arrived in July 2012. Their daughter, Luna, came in August 2014.

4. What Is Brennan Elliott’s Ethnicity?

Famous Fix shares that Elliott was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Review Monk indicates his father’s family is from Northern Ireland.

5. Are Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott Friends in Real Life?

Yes, the two Hallmark stars are friends in real life. In June, he told Deadline, “I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert! She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on-screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career.”

Chabert told the media outlet Elliott was “my dear friend,” and noted working with him “is always such a joyful experience.”

6. What Is Brennan Elliott Doing Now? Where Does He Live?

The actor still works with Hallmark. On July 9, he teased in a Facebook post he had a new Hallmark movie debuting in September. The project is tentatively titled “His and Hers” and he shared he believes it will premiere in early September.

Elliott and his family moved into a home in Studio City, California, in late 2019. Variety shared the 4,000-square-foot home was purchased for $2.2 million.

7. How Tall Is Brennan Elliott? What Is His Height?

The Hallmark star’s IMDb page indicates he is 5 foot, 10 1/2 inches tall.

8. What Is Brennan Elliott’s Age? How Old Is He?

He was born on March 24, 1975, shares IMDb. He is currently 49 years old.

9. What Is Brennan Elliott’s Net Worth?

SK Pop suggests the actor is worth more than $10 million.

10. Does Brennan Elliott Sing?

The Hallmark star played a music teacher in the movie “A Christmas Melody,” but there is no indication he considers himself a singer in real life.

11. Is Brennan Elliott’s Wife Still Alive?

Yes, Row is still alive, although her cancer battle continues. In May, the actor shared a photo on Facebook showing him with his wife. “Had a special and rare opportunity to get dressed up and have a date night for a fundraising event,” he noted of the couple’s outing.

On Mother’s Day, he paid tribute to his “warrior queen” in another Facebook post. He wrote about “the storm you have had to also fight every second of the day since the kids were almost brought into the world,” adding it was “a feat of strength, love and selflessness that inspires me every day.”

12. How Many Hallmark Movies Has Brennan Elliott Been In?

The actor’s Hallmark debut came with “The Nanny Express,” according to The List. Elliott’s IMDb page lists over 80 acting credits throughout his career, and over 20 of those were Hallmark projects.

13. Did Brennan Elliott Leave Hallmark? Does He Still Make Hallmark Movies?

No, the actor has not left Hallmark. Deadline shared in March 2022 that Elliott signed a multi-picture deal with the network.

He noted, “It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years.” Elliott continued, “I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

14. Does Brennan Elliott Play the Piano in Real Life?

Yes, Elliott knows how to play the piano in real life. In July 2013, the actor shared with the Calgary Herald (via Press Reader) that he was “really good at music and playing the piano and playing the accordion” in high school.

He started acting in high school and attended the Actor’s Studio at Juilliard.

15. Does Brennan Elliott Have Any Siblings?

Elliott does not typically share much about his childhood or extended family. However, in November 2019, he posted an old photo on his Instagram page where he referenced being a “big brother.”

“As the big brother I’ve always felt protective of my little brother! Wow how life was simpler then huh bro! Love ya little bro!”

In response to a fan’s question, the actor noted he has two stepsisters in addition to his younger brother.