Brett Dalton: Eloise Mumford Played Big Role in ‘One of the Best Weeks of My Life’

Brett Dalton hasn’t been shy about posting about his relationship with fellow Hallmark star Eloise Mumford. He recently told fans that she came to his rescue and played a pivotal role during one of the best weeks of his life.

While Vacationing with His Daughter, Mumford Took Over When He Got Sick

Dalton went on a vacation with his daughter and shared on Instagram that it was easily “one of the best weeks of my life.” He then shared that at one point, Mumford came to his rescue. He got motion sick, so Mumford rode with his daughter on the Harry Potter ride five times at Universal Studios.

Dalton wrote, “Easily one of the best weeks of my life. I’m thankful everyday for this little creature in all her weirdness. Without you, what would I even be doing? And thanks to @eloisemumford for riding the Harry Potter ride with her 5 times in a row after I got motion sick.”

Mumford replied, “best week.”

Some of his followers agreed that the ride can be rough. Tammi Holcomb wrote, “I have never been so sick after a ride in my life! I was green for about 3 hours. 😂😂.”

Another person replied, “As a Universal team member, I’m so glad you guys had fun!! And I gotta admit that ride is pretty rough, props to your girls for going on it 5 times!”

And another commenter wrote, “Harry Potter made me so ill that my wife almost called for an ambulance.”

Dalton’s daughter is with Melissa Trn, whom he was previously married to until 2019, People reported.

On July 10, Dalton shared a photo of Mumford and jokingly wrote, “Look at that beauty! And @eloisemumford isn’t so bad either.”

Mumford posted a photo from the same location and wrote, “national parks are my love language.”

She previously shared a cute photo with Dalton on her page and wrote, “i didn’t trip, i fell ♥️”

The Couple Went Public With Their Relationship in June

In June, Dalton and Mumford first went public with their relationship on Instagram.

Dalton wrote, “Love is in the air. And now in my heart with @eloisemumford ❤️❤️❤️”

Dalton and Mumford aren’t the first Hallmark stars to start dating after starring in a movie together. Victor Webster married fellow Hallmark star Shantel VanSanten after the two met while filming a Hallmark movie together. Taylor Quinn met her husband on the set of a Hallmark movie.

Mumford and Dalton starred together in the Hallmark movie, “One December Night,” opposite Bruce Campbell and Peter Gallagher. Filming took place in September 2021. Much of the movie was filmed in the Goshen, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie, New York, regions, shared Choice Films. Ever since the movie premiered, fans had been wondering if they were dating.

Dalton’s Hallmark movies include “Just My Type” opposite Bethany Joy Lenz, “Cooking with Love” opposite Ali Liebert, “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle” opposite Aimee Teegarden, and “One December Night.”

Mumford’s Hallmark movie appearances include “The Baker’s Son” opposite Brant Daugherty, “The Presence of Love” opposite Julian Morris, “A Veteran’s Christmas” opposite Sean Faris, “Christmas with Holly” opposite Sean Faris, “Just in Time for Christmas” opposite Michael-Stahl David, and “One December Night.”

