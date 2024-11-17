Broadway Star Hopes New Hallmark Movie Won’t Be His Last

Jordan Fisher has starred in some of Broadway’s biggest shows of the last decade, from “Hamilton” to “Dear Evan Hansen” to his current role in “Hadestown.” But his experience filming Hallmark Channel’s new movie “The 5-Year Christmas Party” has made him realize he’d love to be a Hallmark star, too.

The rom-com, which premiered in late October 2024 as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup, featured Fisher and “Sealed With a List” star Katie Findlay as former theater school rivals who “reunite each holiday season to work at a Chicago catering company’s Christmas parties,” per Hallmark.

Filmed in Vancouver in the spring of 2024, Jordan called the shoot “three weeks of too much fun” on an Instagram post from director Peter Benson and, in a new interview with People published on November 17, called it a “dream scenario” and that he’d love to do more movies with the network.

Jordan Fisher Says He’d Agree to Work With Hallmark ‘Time and Time Again’

In addition to all of his Broadway success, Fisher has plenty of TV experience, too — including the CW series “The Flash,” the 2020 Netflix rom-com “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie,” per IMDb.

He told People that he’d only heard positive things from friends who’d appeared in Hallmark movies, and that the experience lived up to the hype.

Fisher said, “You know I’ve heard (stories) from a handful of friends, colleagues that had worked on these Hallmark movies, and they’re like, ‘Dude, you are going to love it.’ It’s so laid back.”

“I got to be a part of that this year, and I loved it,” he continued. “I loved every bit of it. I would do it again, time and time again.”

One of the things Fisher loved about filming “The 5-Year Christmas Party” was the family-friendly atmosphere, since he shares two-year-old son Riley with his wife, Ellie Woods, and was able to bring them to Vancouver for the shoot, he told People.

“I literally got to block a scene holding my son and let him run off and play with mom while I was working,” he said, adding, “It just was, I think, kind of a dream scenario as a working actor, and also a father and a family man.”

“The 5-Year Christmas Party” is scheduled to re-air on Hallmark Channel on December 14 and 24.

Jordan Fisher is Among Many Broadway Stars Finding Their Way to Hallmark

Fisher is one of several Broadway stars appearing in Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024.

Ginna Claire Mason stars in her third Hallmark Christmas movie, “A Carol for Two,” playing an aspiring Broadway actress alongside fellow “Wicked” alum Jordan Litz and two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d’Ambroise. The Hallmark Channel movie premiered on November 1.

Mason told Swoon she loved working and singing with Litz on his film debut, explaining, “To incorporate our background into this moment in time, this Christmas movie you never knew you needed if you love Broadway, is really special.”

Margaret Colin, who has a long history of appearing on Broadway, will also return to Hallmark Channel in the November 23 premiere of “Three Wiser Men and a Boy.” In the sequel to 2022’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” she’ll reprise her role as the mom of the Brennan brothers, played by Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker.

Meanwhile, longtime Broadway star Derek Klena, who’s appeared in shows including “Moulin Rouge” and “Jagged Little Pill,” returns to Hallmark Channel in the December 6 premiere of “Private Princess Christmas” with Ali Skovbye and Erica Durance. Klena’s first Hallmark movie was with Mason in 2022’s “A Holiday Spectacular.”