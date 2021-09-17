Bruce Campbell Is Filming a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Bruce Campbell is perhaps best known for his roles on shows like “Burn Notice” and “Ash vs. Evil Dead.” But the popular actor who typically leans more in the action and apocalypse genre is now filming a Hallmark Christmas movie.

His Movie Is Called ‘One December Night’

Bruce Campbell and Eloise Mumford on the set of Hallmark's ONE DECEMBER NIGHT. The movie, now filming in upstate New York, also stars Brett Dier and Peter Gallagher. pic.twitter.com/YtPGCq70XE — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 17, 2021

The movie is being filmed in New York and was originally called “Duet” as a working title.

The upstate NY Hallmark movie starring Eloise Mumford and Brett Dier, which has been using pseudonym DUET, has actual w/t of ONE DECEMBER NIGHT, and is being directed by Clare Niederpruem Niederpruem's husband, Maclain Nelson, currently helming Hallmark's EVERY TIME A BELL RINGS pic.twitter.com/GnCk0VpsH4 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 16, 2021

The movie has a tentative release date of November 13 on The Hallmark Channel, but that could change. Shooting began on September 7 and continues through September 27, The Chronicle reported. It’s filming in the Goshen region of New York in Orange County. Some of the filming locations include the village square and stores on Main Street like Bliss Boutique, The Computer Guy, and The Stagecoach Inn.

Tony Glazer, producer, told The Chronicle: “This is a wonderful heartfelt Christmas tale about friendship, music, family and the things that ultimately bring us all together. I think having it set in Goshen will make this even more special.”

Choice Films is filming the movie, The Chronicle reported. According to their Facebook page, Choice Films just opened a new production building in July that’s 34,000-square-feet in size.

This is the same location where “Redemption in Cherry Springs” was filmed. Q105.7 reported that the movie was also filmed in Beacon, Woodstock, Middletown, and High Falls regions of New York. Maybrook in Hudson Valley was another filming location, Times Hudson Valley reported.

Maybrook Mayor Dennis Leahy also made an appearance in the “Redemption” movie as an extra in two scenes. Leahy told Times Hudson Valley: “It was a great experience and I spoke to the director and producer who both loved their experience in the Village of Maybrook.”

The Movie Also Stars Eloise Mumford & Peter Gallagher

Campbell’s new Hallmark Christmas movie is called “One December Night.” According to IMDb, he’s filming the movie with Eloise Mumford and Peter Gallagher. Also starring are Didi Conn, Jenna Stern, Andrew Durand, Julia Blanchard, Beth Fowler, Mark Kenneth Smaltz, Sinclair Daniel, and Jasmine Forsberg.

Brett Dalton is listed as a co-star on IMDb, while the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw has been reporting Brett Dier as the other co-star.

The movie is being directed by Clare Niederpruem.

Campbell’s many credits include “The Last Kids on Earth” (Chef), “Ash vs. Evil Dead” (Ash), “Lodge 49,” “Highly Functional,” “Burn Notice” (Sam), “Fargo,” “1600 Penn,” “The Replacements,” multiple voices on many productions, “Jack of All Trades,” “The Majestic,” “Ellen” (Ed), “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.” (Brisco), and much more.

Mumford’s credits include “The Right Stuff” (Trudy, TV series), “The Baker’s Son” (Annie), “Chicago Fire” (Hope), “A Veteran’s Christmas,” “Fifty Shades” movie series (Kate), “Just in Time for Christmas,” “Christmas with Holly,” “The River,” “Lone Star,” “Crash,” and more.

Gallagher’s credits include “Main Justice,” “Grace and Frankie” (Nick), “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Mitch,) “Law & Order: SVU” (William,) “After,” “The Gifted” (Benedict,) “A Bad Moms Christmas,” “New Girl” (Gavin), “Togetherness” (Larry), “The Good Wife,” “Covert Affairs” (Arthur), “Whitney,” “Rescue Me” (Father Phil), “Californication” (Dean), “The OC” (Sandy), “Center Stage,” “American Beauty,” “The Secret Lives of Men” (Michael), “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “My Little Girl,” “Skag” (John), and more.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September 2021 Lineup of New Movies