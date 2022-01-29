Where Was ‘Butlers in Love’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel is airing “Butlers in Love” on Saturday, January 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will continue to air in the coming weeks. The new movie stars Stacey Farber, Corey Cott, and Maxwell Caulfield. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Butlers in Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Butlers in Love” was filmed in Canada, like many other Hallmark productions. According to UBCP/ACTRA’s listing, the movie was filmed in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada from November 8 to November 26, 2021. Vancouver, which is west of Burnaby, was also a filming location. Cott shared a photo during filming that was tagged as being taken in Vancouver.

Darren Robson was the production manager, David Weaver was the director, and Judy JK Lee was the casting director. Anna White wrote the movie.

Producer Maura Dunbar wrote about the movie, “Thrilled to share a peek of “Butlers in Love” with gratitude to Anna White, for great script, David Weaver, for Directing, and our terrific leads, Stacey Farber and Corey Cott. And Most of All – to the Amazing CREW who really are the heroes behind every movie we make! They truly “make” the movies we Produce🙏🏻💖🐾”

Caulfield said in an interview with Media Village that the movie’s producer, Maura Dunbar, was one of the reasons he got the part. He said Dunbar oversaw the production of the “Dynasty” reunion that he was involved with in the 1990s, which ultimately led to his being chosen for the movie today.

“I have to give enormous credit to our producer Maura Dunbar…” he said. “One of the things that qualified me to play this part, with which Maura very kindly gifted me, was she knew the fit was right. It wasn’t just loyalty. She’s a smart cookie, and it was pretty good casting, even if I say so myself. Playing a sort of pompous marionette, I still look decent in a tuxedo, and in my career, I’ve been lucky to be cast as a Richie Rich on occasion, so I get to wear the best clothes.”

Caulfield said using his real British accent was refreshing, which he hasn’t done since “Grease 2” in 1982.

He added that growing up in England, he watched “Upstairs Downstairs,” which was similar to “Downton Abbey.”

“There’s an art to buttling,” he said. “A butler has to fit into situations and look the part. You can’t look like one of the guests, but you also have to look very much as though you belong there.”

He said that he knew how popular the Hallmark Channel was because of his wife, Juliet Mills, and hopes to work more with Hallmark in the future.

Dunbar described the movie as a modern-day Downton Abbey.

Farber wrote on Instagram about the movie, “In this one, there’s physical comedy.

There’s real smiling. There‘s an exceedingly charming, handsome, and talented man named @naponacott playing opposite me, and I’m confident he’ll make you swoon. Tune in to learn the “proper” way to pour wine and to watch two fledgling butlers fall in love, wearing glorious, matching uniforms. I loved those uniforms a lot. Wanted to take them home. Chic!”

Dunbar shared more photos from filming.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma and rebellious Henry train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly.”

Stacey Farber is Emma. She’s perhaps best known for her role in “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” where she played Ellie Nash for 126 episodes and was nominated for Canada’s Gemini Award. Her many other credits include “Devil in Ohio” (post-production), “Superman and Lois” (Leslie Larr for 12 episodes), “Virgin River” (Tara for eight episodes), “Diggstown” (Pam for 12 episodes), “Animal Kingdom,” “UnREAL,” “Grace and Frankie, “Schitt’s Creek,” “Saving Hope” (Dr. Sydney Katz for 19 episodes), “Cult” (EJ), “18 to Life” (Jessie Hill for 25 episodes), and more.

Corey Cott is Henry. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical “Newsies.” Interestingly, he replaced Jeremy Jordan, another Hallmark actor, in the role. He also played Donny Novitski’s character in the musical “Bandstand.” Cott is married to Meghan Woolard and they have three children. His third child was born shortly before he began filming for “Butlers in Love.”

Cott’s credits include “Filthy Rich” (Eric Monreaux for 10 episodes), “BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen” (Donny), “The Good Fight” (Tom C. Duncan), “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Townsend Martin), “My Mother and Other Strangers,” “Public Morals,” and more.

Maxwell Caulfield is Mr. Willoughby. His film debut was “Grease 2,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. His credits include “Love Accidentally,” “Lost & Found in Rome,” “A Prince for Christmas,” “I’m Not Ready for Christmas,” “Castle,” “DeVanity,” “Emmerdale Farm” (Mark Wylde for 159 episodes), “Dog Lover’s Symphony,” “Casualty” (Jim Brodie for 58 episodes), “Strip Mall” (Rafe Barrett for 21 episodes), “La Femme Nikita,” “The Nanny,” “More to Love,” “All My Children,” “Dr. Quinn,” “The Colbys” (Miles for 49 episodes), “Dynasty” (Miles Colby for nine episodes), “Ryan’s Hope” (Punk), and more.

Also starring are:

Manuela Sosa (Lisa)

Jarryd Baine (Jared)

Bronwen Smith (Ms. Martin)

Cameron McDonald (Phillip)

Dan Weber (Mr. Crumpet)

Ecstasia Sanders (Marie)

Kristof Gillese (Count)

Valerie McNicol (Countess)

