Cameron Mathison Spotted With New Woman Hours After Divorce Revelation

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison and his wife of 22 years just announced they had split. Just hours after the estranged couple acknowledged their breakup via social media, the actor was seen strolling with someone new in California.

Cameron Mathison & Aubree Knight Were Photographed Together

On August 1, People shared that Mathison was spotted walking outdoors with esthetician Aubree Knight. The media outlet indicated the two were photographed outside after she visited his home. The pair then dined together.

People reached out to representatives for Mathison, 54, and Knight, but had not received responses as of this writing.

A source for the Daily Mail indicated that Mathison and Knight spent about an hour together at his family home.

According to The Sun, Mathison carried Knight’s bag when she arrived at his Pasadena home. He also apparently opened a bottle of perfume.

After that, the Daily Mail noted the pair took Mathison’s Tesla and went to Sweetgreen to eat lunch.

The Daily Mail insider indicated the pair’s time together “didn’t seem like a romantic thing at all.” The source added the pair’s time at Sweetgreen “almost had interview vibes or a business lunch.”

The media outlet’s source also shared that Knight seemed “pretty eager and chatty.” Mathison, on the other hand, “was mostly quiet.”

Hello! noted the duo ate and had drinks at Sweetgreen for over an hour.

Knight Previously Did Some Acting

Knight graduated from Arizona State University in 2000, according to her Facebook page. She received a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. She also minored in performing arts.

While Mathison’s lunch companion goes by Knight now, she grew up in Eugene Oregon with the last name Knecht. Her age does not seem to be publicly available. Given her 2000 graduation, it seems likely she is in her mid-40s or so now.

Knight has done some acting in the past. Her IMDb page indicates she had roles in the 2006 movie “The Survivor,” as well as “The Future” and “American Trash,” both of which were released in 2011.

According to her LinkedIn page, Knight had been a medical esthetician at the Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel & Spa beginning in February 2017. The Instagram page for her business, Aubree Knight Beauty, indicates she operates out of a space on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Learning of Mathison’s Outing With Knight

After photos of Mathison and Knight emerged publicly, fans shared their thoughts online.

“Older guy leaves age appropriate wife for someone younger. Gosh, where have we heard that story before,” quipped an Instagram user.

“He didn’t have to humiliate his wife. Cold,” added another commenter.

Even actor Gilles Marini left a comment on the People Instagram post. “That’s (sic) was fast. 😮”

“Thought he asked for privacy 😮 wow that was fast,” read someone else’s response on Instagram.

Another response read, “They were all so happy! Kids must be devastated!”

“God forbid a man be alone for 10 minutes,” added a separate critic.

“I’m sure this romance has been brewing for a hott minute. It’s just news to us, not them or his estranged wife,” suggested someone in a reply.