Cameron Mathison Shares Big Cancer Update 5 Years After Diagnosis

Hallmark Channel host and actor Cameron Mathison shared an update on his health. On the July 22 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Mathison revealed that he will mark 5 years cancer-free in September 2024.

Mathison was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma in 2019. He had kidney surgery and his pathology report showed that the cancer was “the least aggressive form” with a “very low rate” of reoccurrence, per ET.

Mathison has changed his lifestyle and has been healthy ever since.

Cameron Mathison Said He ‘Insisted’ on an MRI

“There were certain things that were coming back that didn’t make sense,” he told podcast host Cheryl Burke.

“And, you know, white blood cell count being one of them and other markers that could potentially be an indicator for cancer. I asked my doctor at the time, I said, listen, you know, I know something’s off, I can feel it, things aren’t functioning the way I’m doing everything right, but I’m not getting the results. And he’s like, ‘no, no, no, you’re fine. Let’s just try this for a while,'” he recalled.

“So for another two years, I kept going at it and eating well and doing this and doing that and exercises and using all these, you know, hacks and still, and then I’d get another blood test and then the blood numbers were worse. And he was like, all right, yeah, maybe we do need an MRI,” he continued.

“I really kind of insisted upon it. And it was just, and I thought it was in my gut, because I had a lot of sort of gut issues and I thought it was sort of gut related and it turns out that it wasn’t, it was in my kidney. It was, I had a partial nephrectomy, which means part of my right kidney was taken out,” he added.

Mathison considers himself “lucky” because the cancer didn’t spread. He said that his doctors believe that the cancer was growing in his body for about 12 years.

Cameron Mathison Worked With a Health Coach After His Diagnosis

Following his diagnosis and subsequent surgery, Mathison sought out a health coach to help him get on the right track.

“I work with a health coach now — I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways or whatever, but in the last year, I’d say, maybe 14 months, I’ve learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that,” he told People magazine in 2022.

After having cancer, Mathison said that he really wanted to focus on getting healthy but he also wanted to help others.

“The way that it’s changed, it’s increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit. I got so much help through my journey, and it’s like, not everybody has that,” he said.

In 2023, he spoke with ET about being cancer-free for four years.

“I’m doing grea. I had my 4-year cancer checkup so I’m healthy, cancer free doing great. I’m stronger than I’ve ever been. I’ve got more energy than I’ve ever been. I worked really hard at it,” he told the outlet.

