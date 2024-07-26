Former Hallmark Star Cameron Mathison Is ‘Definitely All in’ on Network Shift

A beloved former Hallmark star has embraced a big move to a competitor, declaring he is “definitely all in.” Cameron Mathison is working with Great American Media now, having switched over just as many other former Hallmark stars did.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Mathison opened up about making the big move. He also provided some insight into whether he would ever return to Hallmark.

Cameron Mathison Says Great American Media Feels Like ‘Coming Home’

During the July 24 chat with Us Weekly, Mathison noted, “I mean, Hallmark is where I started, and everybody at Great American I knew from Hallmark, most of ’em were over at Hallmark.”

The actor gushed over his experience over the years with Hallmark. “I love working there and leaving my ‘Murder, She Baked’ series with Ali Sweeney and everybody else, that’s hard. Those are my friends, and I love doing those movies, and they’re still going.”

He noted, though, “From another perspective, the people that are at Great American are the people that I started with at Hallmark. So it’s, like, coming home with Great American Family…so in that sense, it’s not hard at all because it’s very easy.”

Mathison mentioned that he thinks a lot of fans are watching both Hallmark and Great American Media. He acknowledged that for some fans, however, it’s tough because they only watch one network or the other. “I get that and…it’s never easy for stuff like that.”

The actor pointed out, “I still got a lot of stuff airing on Hallmark and I’m shooting a lot of stuff on Great American Family. It’s really good people, and we’re doing good stuff.”

Mathison Says He’ll ‘Never Say Never’ to the Possibility of Returning to Hallmark

Mathison also told Us Weekly that the people at Hallmark are “very near and dear to my heart.” At the same time, he added, “Then, Great American Family is where I’m at now, and we’re doing cool stuff.”

He also explained “It’s hard to leave any show, any channel and I’ve done that through my career. But at the same time, I’m lucky that I stay in touch with people…they’re very near and dear to my heart.”

The actor has worked with Great American Family for three years now and he says it’s been “such a gift” and an “amazing opportunity.”

His upcoming project for Great American Media is a Christmas movie and involves Candace Cameron Bure. “We’re filming that last two weeks of August, first week of September. It’s a really fun script,” Mathison revealed.

He added, “I love the dynamic… Candace and I have been talking about working together for a very long time, and so that’s finally happening.”

Would Mathison ever return to Hallmark, specifically, to continue his series with Sweeney. “I never say never,” he admitted. The actor added, “I never know where things will take me, but at the same time, yeah, of course there’s always a chance.”

The Great American Media star shared, “I love [Sweeney], we stay in touch, but right now, I’m definitely all in [with] Great American.”