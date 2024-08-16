Cameron Mathison Shuts Down Talk of ‘New Girlfriend’ Amid ‘Pain’ of Split From Wife

Newly single Cameron Mathison wants to set the record straight as he faces the ups and downs of his “next chapter.” On August 16, 2024, the Hallmark alum posted on social media for the first time since he and his wife of 22 years, Vanessa Mathison, announced their split on July 31.

“With the right mindset and guidance… pain, grief, confusion, fear, and disbelief… can all be our best teachers,” he wrote.

Mathison’s post was flooded with comments from famous friends and fans — and even from Vanessa, who left five red heart emojis in the comment section — as he shared how he’s approaching the “difficulties and challenges” of the massive changes he’s experienced lately. In addition to dealing with the end of his marriage, the actor and TV host, 54, is also becoming an empty nester as both of his kids head to schools overseas.

While most people’s reactions to Mathison’s vulnerable post were positive and encouraging, he quickly squashed one person’s comment, which has since been deleted, that claimed he has already moved on with a new relationship.

Cameron Mathison Addresses Relationship Rumors for First Time

Sharing a photo of himself smiling in a white button-down shirt and khakis, Mathison wrote in his August 16 Instagram post that he is “grateful for all the beautiful things in my life, as well as for the challenges and difficulties🙏”

“I don’t know what this next chapter holds for me,” he continued, “but I’m approaching it with gratitude, acceptance, and the determination to be positive and to benefit others every chance I get.”

Within a day of the Mathisons’ July 31 joint statement about their surprise separation, romance rumors began flying about the actor, who left Hallmark for a movie deal at Great American Family in November 2023. On August 1, outlets including People published photos of Mathison with Los Angeles-based esthetician Aubree Knight, “laughing and talking” on their way to share a meal together after she “visited him at his home.”

On August 2, a source told “Entertainment Tonight” that the duo were not dating, and that Knight is simply Mathison’s esthetician and friend. But the actor had not personally addressed the rumor until his August 16 post.

When someone commented on the post, “There’s a new girlfriend,” Mathison replied, “No there is not 🙏”

Before the thread was deleted, multiple fans showed their support for Mathison, clapping back at the original comment.

“@cameronmathison love your reply,” one person wrote. “Your life is your own personal business.”

Fans & Friends Send Encouragement to Cameron Mathison as He Navigates ‘New Chapter’

Mathison, who has been replaced by Victor Webster in Hallmark’s “Hannah Swenson Mysteries” since his departure from the network, received a great deal of support from fans and famous friends when he posted about navigating the “pain” and “grief” of all the transitions he’s going through. In addition to his impending divorce, his grown kids are heading overseas for school.

In mid-July, the proud dad shared on Instagram that “every moment is so precious” before “Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design And Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology.”

In response to Mathison’s post about remaining positive and focusing on gratitude through so many hard changes, Hallmark star and friend Andrew Walker, wrote, “Beautifully said my man. Here for you 👊”

Fellow Hallmark star Autumn Reeser also commented, “Yessssss 🙌”

Mathison’s new Great American Family colleague — and Hallmark alum — Danica McKeller added, “👊👊👊 You got this!”

Finola Hughes, Mathison’s longtime “General Hospital” co-star, also weighed in by writing, “Beautiful Cam, we can grow from everything life brings our way 💕💕 love you x”

One thing that will keep Mathison distracted from all the change is his work. His new Game Show Network series, “Beat the Bridge,” premiered in June. He also continues to appear on “General Hospital” and will co-star with Candace Cameron Bure in Great American Family’s “Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells,” per Deadline.