Cameron Mathison Braces for Tough Life Change Amid Divorce

Former Hallmark star Cameron Mathison has been navigating some major developments in his personal life.

Not only has he made big changes in his professional life, by leaving Hallmark for Great American Media, but he also recently announced he and his wife Vanessa had split. In addition, he is about to become an “official empty nester,” and the thought makes him a little emotional.

Cameron Mathison’s Kids Are Leaving Home in a ‘Few Weeks’

On July 30, Mathison shared a “Summer photo dump” on his Instagram page. The former Hallmark actor added, “Last few weeks before I’m an official empty nester. 😢”

The first photo in Mathison’s post showed him hugging his daughter while they stood in a field. The rest of the photos showed the actor with both his son and his daughter doing a variety of experiences while seemingly traveling over the summer.

A couple of the shots were of Mathison by himself. Vanessa was not in any of the pictures, but she commented on the post with a string of heart emojis.

One fan commented, “Enjoy all the time you can have with your family. Memories are everything. You’re a great dad. ♥️”

Fellow Hallmark alum Andrew Walker commented, “Looked like a blessed summer my man.”

“It’s hard in the beginning but they do always come back when you need them the most💕💕It’s a new chapter for both you and them. Cherish each and every moment, 🫶❤️❤️” another fan shared.

On July 13, Mathison shared a separate array of photos on Instagram that seemed to be from the same vacation. The geotag indicated he was at the Clear Sky Resorts in Arizona with his son, Lucas, and daughter, Leila.

The website for Clear Sky Resorts touts their locations as “one-of-a-kind” resorts located close to national parks that provide “unique stargazing” opportunities. It appears the Mathison trio stayed at the location in Grand Canyon Junction, Arizona, which is 25 miles from Grand Canyon National Park.

In the caption of his July 13 post, Mathison noted, “This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design.” In addition, he shared, “Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology.”

The actor added, “Every moment is precious 🙏🏼❤️.”

Mathison Has Been Feeling Nostalgic As His Kids Prepare for Their Higher Education Opportunities

In June, Mathison shared photos on Instagram highlighting Leila’s high school graduation. “A chapter closes and a new one begins,” he wrote in the caption.

“Your dedication, resilience, and passion have brought you to this moment, and I couldn’t be prouder. You amaze me every single day. I love you so much,” Mathison added.

Mathison wrapped by writing, “Here’s to all the adventures that lie ahead 🎉 Next stop Paris. 🇫🇷”

An Instagram post from Mathison in August 2021 revealed the actor was “Feeling nostalgic” as he shared a throwback photo that showed him with Leila and Lucas when they were younger. He noted at the time he posted the photo, “Lucas [was] off to college and Leila starting 10th grade.”

Shortly after Mathison shared his “empty nester” Instagram post, his split from Vanessa was announced. In a joint Instagram post, the couple noted they “made the difficult decision to part ways.”

Some fans of Mathison’s had commented on his “empty nester” post wondering about Vanessa prior to the split announcement.

“Where’s Vanessa? Hope she’s ok,” commented one Instagram user.

Someone else asked, “Did he and Vanessa split??”