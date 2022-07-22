Cameron Mathison Gushes Over ‘a Day I Will Never Ever Forget’

Hallmark and “General Hospital’ star Cameron Mathison recently experienced the outing of a lifetime, and it seems it was everything he had imagined it would be. The former “All My Children” actor shared with fans he would be filming a series in Ireland for a bit, and he made time for plenty of fun while he was there. His fans and some of his Hallmark colleagues were quite impressed by the excursion he got scheduled.

Mathison Planned to Do a Lot of Golfing While Abroad

When Mathison shared details about his trip to Ireland on Instagram, he noted he would be “playing some of the most iconic golf courses in the world” while there. Once he got some spare time in Ireland, he immediately hit the golf course. “Bucket list golf tour begins. I’ve wanted to play golf Ireland and Scotland pretty much my entire Iife :),” Mathison shared in another Instagram post. “Portmarnock Ireland done. Turnberry, Carnoustie and St Andrews to come,” the actor added to his caption.

As amazing as the Portmarnock course must have been, it was a round of golf he did after that one that captured his heart. On July 20, Mathison shared on Instagram he snagged a tee time at the Old Course at St Andrews. From the looks of the details he shared, the course not only met his expectations but exceeded them. The website for the course touts it is “The oldest and most iconic golf course in the world.” The site shares a quote from legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, who said, “I fell in love with it the first day I played it. There’s just no other golf course that is even remotely close.” It remains a public golf course, but it’s not a cheap outing. During the “High Season,” from mid-April to mid-October, it costs upwards of $300 a round. That does not seem to stop avid golfers though.

The Hallmark Star’s Experience Was ‘Beyond My Wildest Dreams’

Mathison shared an array of photos from his day on the Old Course at St Andrews and said it was “A day I will never ever forget.” He noted the course is “an almost spiritual place for golfers,” and explained he had dreamed of playing there since he watched Nicklaus win The Open Championship on that very course when Mathison was only 10. Mathison was able to play the course the first public day after the Open Championship was held, it’s 150th, and he explained the experience was “beyond my wildest dreams.” As he played, with the course set up the very same way the professionals had played it, Mathison “kept having to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

The “General Hospital” star shared a few tidbits about how he played that day, and he mentioned a local resident managed to get him a tee time “despite thousands of people trying.” Mathison’s wife and son joined him, although his teenage daughter couldn’t be there, and the family made sure to snap a photo at an iconic spot on the course. Mathison’s Hallmark colleague Benjamin Ayres was certainly impressed, commenting, “No, WAY!! What an experience! It’s a HUGE bucket list for my family as well.” Fellow “General Hospital” and Hallmark veteran Matt Cohen commented too admitting he was, “Living vicariously thru ya dude!!!” Mathison shared a selfie as one of the photos within his post, and it was obvious by his enormous grin he was truly having the time of his life.