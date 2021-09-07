Cameron Mathison Is Filming a Christmas Movie With a ‘90210’ Star

Cameron Mathison shared a surprise announcement with Hallmark fans. He’s filming a Christmas movie for The Hallmark Channel that’s premiering this season.

Jennie Garth Is Starring Opposite Mathison in the Movie

In a surprise announcement on his Instagram story, Mathison revealed that he is filming a Christmas movie opposite Jennie Garth. The two previously starred in “Holidaze” together in 2013 for ABC Family.

He said on Instagram:

Hey everybody. Up in Vancouver about to shoot another Christmas movie with the amazing Jennie Garth. I’m super excited about it. This is a little bit of a calm before the storm. As we start shooting it gets pretty intense. I think I’m shooting 15 days worth of work in 12 days to make it back in time for ‘General Hospital.’ So lots of stuff going on. I’ll keep you updated.

Mathison hadn’t hinted on Instagram about this new movie before the announcement. Two days earlier, he shared a post celebrating how he gave up alcohol 15 years earlier.

He said in part: “People always ask me why and the answer is very simple… because I want to be the best dad, husband and person I can be. I want to be as mindful as possible in my life, and deal with things with my full awareness☺️ People tend to think that giving up alcohol restricts you from “living”, but for me it did the opposite… it gave me freedom..”

Garth hasn’t posted about filming the movie yet on Instagram. Two days before his post she did write on Instagram: “Lord knows I love being a bride! How many times have I worn a wedding dress? Does anybody know? Grateful for my wild life ❤️”

The photo was tagged in Vancouver, where Mathison said they’re getting ready to film the new movie.

Mathison replied to her tweet: “😍😍.”

Garth is perhaps best known for her role as Kelly Taylor on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” She revived her role for the 2008-2010 series and recently appeared as herself on “BH90210.” Her other credits include “The Mick,” “Your Family or Your Life,” “Mystery Girls” (Charlie), “Holidaze,” “A Christmas Wedding Tail,” “Accidentally in Love,” “What I Like About You” (Valerie), “Secret Santa,” “The $treet” (Gillian), “Melrose Place,” “A Brand New Life,” and more.

While it’s not clear which movie he’s filming, the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw suggested “Christmas Is You,” directed by Allan Harmon, based on which movies are scheduled to start filming this week in the Vancouver region.

Mathison Recently Kicked Off a New Role on ‘General Hospital’

After “Home & Family” ended, Mathison started a new role on the soap opera “General Hospital.” He’s playing a recast favorite: Drew Cain. Mathison is keeping himself quite busy between starring in a soap opera and filming a new Hallmark movie in Canada.

Cain “died” on the series in 2019. Just before his debut, Mathison revealed to TV Insider that he would be playing the character. He said he watched old clips on YouTube when Billy Miller played the character, so he could get an idea of how Drew Cain was portrayed in the past.

“I love how much Drew is interwoven obviously in the canvas and the storyline,” Mathison said. “I love the nature of him and the adventure of him.”

Mathison previously portrayed Ryan Lavery on “All My Children” from 1997 to 2011, TV Insider reported.

