Cameron Mathison Will Star in the Return of a Beloved Hallmark Series

Fans have long been wondering when they will ever see another “Murder She Baked” movie on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. After a long wait, the popular series is finally returning, with Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney on board once again.

A New Hannah Swensen Movie Premieres This Summer

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is bringing back Hannah Swensen and Mike Kingston for an all-new Hannah Swensen movie, ET reported. Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are returning, along with Barbara Niven, who portrays Hannah’s mom, Delores.

The new movie involves a murder at Hannah’s gym that complicates her wedding plans as she and Mike enjoy their engagement. The movie will begin filming this week in Vancouver and is expected to premiere this summer, ET reported.

It’s not clear if this is officially part of the “Murder She Baked” series or a new series. ET broke the news, reporting that the characters are returning “with a slight twist” of “kicking off a new mystery.” However, the same article later noted that this will be the sixth installment in the “Murder She Baked” franchise.

Sweeney told ET: “I’m so excited to revisit Hannah Swensen and to again work with Cameron and Barbara on these fun stories that combine romance with intrigue. The fans have been so vocal in their love of these characters and it’s exciting to be bringing them back to life and to return to Hannah’s bakery where it all began.”

Sweeney shared in an Instagram post: “Thank you 🙏 to all the fans who have kept their enthusiasm for Hannah and her crime solving ways. I’m so thrilled to announce that Hannah Swensen is BACK!! Thank you @hallmarkmovie & #joannefluke for bringing these characters to life. I’m so so so thrilled with this newest Mystery and I hope you’ll all love it too! Hannah, Mike Norman … and of course Delores are coming THIS SUMMER!!! 👩‍🍳 🔍”

The Actors Hinted About the Movie Before It Was Announced

The stars hinted about the movie before it was announced. Sweeney shared this photo on Instagram on May 10, writing: “I am feeling super motivated this #monday! Love getting to ‘knuckle down’ (as my father would say) and work out all the final details and logistics for my next Hallmark movie. Can’t wait to share with you all my next project!!”

Mathison replied: “Woo hoo! Can’t wait to hear about it 😀😀”

Fans replied that they hoped it was a new “Murder She Baked” series, but they weren’t sure.

In an interview with International Business Times in 2019, Sweeney hadn’t given up on hope for the series to return.

“Never say never,” she said when asked about a new movie. She said at the time that she was focusing on her other mystery series, but was leaving the door open for a new installment of “Murder She Baked.”

In the 2019 Christmas Con, Mathison said he would love to be in a new “Murder She Baked” movie too, International Business Times reported.

At the time, Mathison said: “Alison has sort of created her own mysteries series, and me, being on ‘Home & Family,’ it really only allows me to do hopefully one, maybe two movies a year. So, for all that timing to work out, the stars would have to align in the perfect way. We want to, but things just kind of shift and change, and people are working on different things. So, if the stars align, it’ll happen.”

Now that Mathison is no longer on “Home & Family,” with the series ending in August, it looks like the stars did align to allow time for the stars to reunite for a new “Murder She Baked.”

And there will be plenty of material for new movies beyond this one. The book series’ author, Joanne Fluke, is still writing new books. Her most recent release was titled, “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder.”

