Cameron Mathison Gets Reaction From Ex-Wife After Body Change

Hallmark actor Cameron Mathison and his two kids got matching tattoos. Just before the end of their summer, the three showed off their Om ink in a photo that Mathison posted on his Instagram feed.

“My last few days with my kids before they’re off to Europe for college (Paris and London), and we hit some our favorite places. So many beautiful memories watching these two grow up into the incredible humans they are. I could not be more grateful,” Mathison captioned an Instagram post on August 17.

In the last photo in the carousel, Mathison along with his daughter Leila, 18, and son Lucas, 21, put their tattoos on display. Mathison’s ex, Vanessa, showed her support in the comments section, writing, “we did good,” in reference to the former couple’s kids.

Cameron and Vanessa Mathison announced their decision to divorce in July.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together,” a joint statement shared on Instagram read.

What Does Cameron Mathison’s Om Tattoo Mean?

Mathison got his Om tattoo on his bicep while Lucas got the ink on his chest and Leila’s is on her pelvis. The meaning of the symbol is a spiritual one that descends from Hinduism beliefs “where it is considered the very first sound of the universe,” according to MindBodyGreen.

“Om is considered sacred in the Hindu religion,” the site reports.

“We say Om before every Sanskrit prayer, text, any recitation of anything sacred. It’s considered the highest sacred symbol of Hinduism,” Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd was quoted as saying.

“Repeating Om as a mantra can have powerful effects on one’s overall state. Doing so is thought to help center the mind, body, and spirit, elevate consciousness, deepen focus, and build compassion,” per MindBodyGreen.

The symbol itself looks like a number three with a tail. However, each curve and each dot represents something.

“The lower left curve represents the conscious, waking state of being. The top left curve is the unconscious state. The lower right curve is the dream state—the state between the waking and the unconscious. The semicircle at the top is the maya state… The dot at the top represents the absolute state,” the outlet’s description reads.

Fans Showed Cameron Mathison Love in the Comments Section of His Post

Mathison’s fans appreciated him sharing some candid pics of his kids with them. Many shared their support of him as he’s going through a difficult time with his marriage ending. Moreover, many praised him for being a good dad.

“You are a true representation of an amazing father!! Good luck & safety & great times for Leila & Lucas & you as you venture into your next journey!!” one person wrote.

“Aw so beautiful Cameron. So wonderful to see a great dad raising beautiful kids. May they now spread the beautiful seeds of kindness and all the things they learned from you in the world,” another comment read.

“So beautiful. You’re an incredible dad and you have the most beautiful family!!! Congratulations to your amazing kids!!!! I pray they have the most blessed adventures & enjoy every single day to the fullest! I LOVE the matching tattoos,” a third Instagram user added.

