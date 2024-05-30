Cameron Mathison Faces Major Life Change: ‘I Don’t Think I’m Ready’

Hallmark alum Cameron Mathison is facing a big change in his life. He recently shared that he’s about to become an empty nester. And although he has some plans in place, he’s not really ready for his children to all be out of the home yet.

The Changes Are Both ‘Tough’ & the ‘Best Thing in the World,’ He Said

In an interview with People, Mathison shared that his children are older and he’s “about to be an empty nester.” He’s been thinking about the big life milestone more because his daughter, Leila, is about to leave home and his son has “already been to college.”

On April 28, he shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter going to her senior prom.

He wrote: “Leila, I want you to know that you are always on my mind and in my heart. I’m so grateful for every moment I get to spend with you, and remember no matter where life takes you always know that you are loved beyond measure. You are such an incredible daughter and I’m so proud of the person you have become.”

When talking with People, Mathison said he has mixed feelings. The life changes are “tough” but also wonderful.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” he said. “But at the same time, I don’t think I’m ready. I mean, you think you are. You’re like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be awesome,’ but I’m going to miss them.”

He does have plans for once he’s an empty nester, including hobbies he’d like to pursue.

“What I don’t want to do is just sort of have that time wasted,” he told People. “But I feel I have some plans… I’m big into health and fitness and longevity, and I’m studying to become a functional health coach myself. I’ve got things brewing, never mind being on TV and hosting and acting and stuff, other stuff too.”

Mathison Has Been Busy With Many TV Projects

Up until recently, Mathison was starring in the “Hannah Swensen” series opposite Alison Sweeney. However, his role was recently replaced by Victor Webster’s new character.

Play

He still stars on “General Hospital,” and he’s also hosting a game show called “Beat the Bridge” which airs on GSN.

Back in November, he signed a multi-picture deal with Great American Family, Deadline reported.

Mathison will be starring in programs on Great American Family, Great American Faith & Living, and the Pure Flix streaming service.

Mathison told Deadline at the time, “It is very important to me to create well-crafted, beautiful stories. I am grateful to be back at Great American Media and to collaborate with some of the best creative teams in entertainment to make heartwarming content everyone can enjoy.”

During the 2021 holiday season, Mathison starred in a Great American Family Christmas movie, and then in 2022 starred opposite Jill Wagner in another Christmas film for the network. However, in 2023 he starred in two “Hannah Swensen” films for Hallmark.

Deadline’s report on Mathison’s new deal said nothing about it being exclusive, leaving open the possibility he might still join Hallmark again one day. Even when McKellar signed her exclusive deal with Great American Family, she said she could still star in Hallmark mysteries if they wanted her back.

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’