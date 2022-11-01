Cameron Mathison Shares Heartfelt Message on Difficult Anniversary

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison recently shared a touching tribute on his Instagram page that garnered a lot of support from his colleagues and fans. The “General Hospital” and Great Family Media actor was navigating a difficult first anniversary, and it was not exactly a celebratory occasion. While it was a challenging day, the actor focused on the wonderful memories he had while acknowledging how tough the past year had been with this loss.

Cameron Mathison Paid Tribute to His Mother

The October 26 Instagram post on Mathison’s page was to honor his mother. “1 year ago today,” the actor wrote. “There is not a day when I don’t think of you mom. You are forever alive in my heart,” he continued.

Just two weeks before his mother’s death in 2021, Mathison shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram page letting fans know of her illness. “I love this photo of my mom supporting me through my cancer journey back in 2019. Four months later she would be diagnosed with Brain Cancer and she is still fighting hard,” he explained in his October 12, 2021 post.

Mathison also explained in that 2021 post he was visiting his mom in Florida when he learned his 2-year cancer checkup had returned clear results. “Now it’s your turn mom to beat the odds. I love you so much and I’m here for you, like you were for me,” the Hallmark star added to his caption. If Mathison knew at that point how little time his mother had left, he did not reveal it. Instead, he seemed to hold out hope his mother would still have more time with her loved ones.

Mathison Received Significant Support in Response

The actor’s anniversary tribute post included a video montage of photos from his mother’s life, and he utilized the John Denver song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” for background music. Several photos Mathison included showed him with his mom during his younger years, and a few highlighted her adventurous side. Mathison received more than 16,000 “likes” on the post as people stepped up to lend their support, and over 1,000 comments poured in as well.

Supporters flooded the comments section of Mathison’s post with heart emojis. They came from “General Hospital” colleagues, fans, and fellow entertainers from both Hallmark and Great American Family. Jennie Garth, Laura Wright, Lindsay Hartley, and Rebecca Budig showed their love, as did Kathleen Gati, Bob Guiney, Emily Hutchinson, and Faith Ford. In addition, Mathison’s wife commented, “I miss her” with a red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful SMILE,” commented one supporter.

“Beautiful mom and memories. She raised you well and imparted all of the best things from her spirit and soul to you,” added another.

“That brought tears to my eyes and know the feeling all to well. Sending love always,” someone else shared.

“Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Beautiful pictures. The grieving never stops, but we learn to move forward, knowing the beautiful memories we have of our loved ones that are now in heaven,” read another touching note.