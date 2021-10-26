Cameron Mathison Reveals His Mother Just Died

Cameron Mathison just revealed that his mother has died after a battle with cancer. The Hallmark and soap opera star shared the news on social media, including a series of photos in tribute to his mom.

‘You Were the Center of Our Family,’ Mathison Wrote About His Mother

Mathison shared a series of photos of his mom on Instagram, writing: “You were the center of our family with so much love and devotion for all of us.”

He added, “You were there for me in my absolute toughest times, and celebrated all my successes with so much love and enthusiasm. I have so many beautiful and incredible memories I don’t even know where to start🙏🏼”

He shared that he loved and missed her beyond words, writing: “You will always be with me in my heart❤️ I love you and miss you so much I can’t put into words❤️🙏🏼.”

He also shared a series of photos of his mother on his Instagram story, writing, “These photos are how I will always remember you Mom.”

He had previously shared on his Instagram story a photo of his hand holding hers and wrote, “Holding your hand Mom for these final moments and always in my heart.”

His Mom Died of Cancer

Mathison had previously revealed on social media that his mother was battling brain cancer. He wrote that just four months after he took a photo of her helping him after his kidney cancer diagnosis, she was diagnosed with brain cancer. And while his cancer is fully in remission, she did not survive her own battle.

He wrote that he was visiting his mother when he got his own all clear on his two-year cancer checkup.

In February, he shared that he was determined to continue standing by his mom through her battle. He wrote: “You held my hand through all my ups and downs, and now it’s my turn🙏🏼 Love you mom❤️.”

In June 2020 he wrote on Instagram, “As many of you know I went through a kidney cancer journey last year, and this year my mom has been battling brain cancer🙏🏼 Her strength and courage has been so incredibly inspiring🙏🏼 ‘When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They are sent to promote, increase, and strengthen you.'”

In December 2020, he shared how grateful he was to be able to spend Christmas with her.

Friends & Fans Alike Shared Their Condolences with Mathison

After Mathison posted his tribute to his mother, friends and fans alike shared their condolences in reply.

Lacey Chabert wrote, “I’m so sorry. We are praying for you and sending your family all our love.”

Danica McKellar replied, “Oh Cameron, I’m holding you and your family in my thoughts and prayers, and I’m wishing you peace and love in your hearts during this transition. As a mom of a precious boy myself, I can promise you she is with you, ALWAYS. ❤️🙏❤️”

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Praying for you and your family. Sending you all much love ❤️”

Holly Robinson Peete wrote, “Oh I am so sorry 😢 💔sending love to your family.”

Cameron Mathison has been a frequent star on The Hallmark Channel. He was the co-host of The Hallmark Channel’s daytime talk show, “Home & Family,” until it was canceled earlier this year. He’s also starred in a number of Hallmark movies and he’s currently starring in “General Hospital.”

Mathison recently hosted GAC Family’s Christmas preview special with Debbie Matenopolous, who was his co-host on “Home & Family.” Mathison is also starring with Jennie Garth in a Christmas movie on GAC Family this year called “A Kindhearted Christmas.”

