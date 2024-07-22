Cameron Mathison Mourns Death of Co-Star: ‘RIP My Sweet Princess’

Hallmark alum Cameron Mathison is mourning the death of a colleague and close friend. Esta TerBlanche, who starred opposite him on “All My Children,” died at the age of 51 of natural causes, according to her publicist, Deadline reported.

In an Instagram Story, Mathison shared a photo of the two of them with the caption: “RIP my sweet princess 💔.”

TerBlanche and Mathison starred together in an “enemies to lovers” type of storyline on the soap opera “All My Children,” Soap Opera Digest reported. Less than a week before her death, Soap Opera Digest published an article interviewing TerBlanche about her time on the show and her plans for the future.

TerBlanche starred in 110 episodes of “All My Children” starting in 1997, IMDb reported. Her character was killed off the series when she wanted to return to South Africa, and then brought back about 10 years later for the series’ finale, Soap Opera Digest shared.

“Cameron was just phenomenal and I feel so blessed that I was able to work with him,” she said in the interview. “He really made every day just wonderful. It was just magical. I could not have been luckier.”

Mathison Said TerBlanche Helped Him Last Year When His Dog Was Sick & He Was Struggling

In a series of Instagram Stories, Mathison shared his heartbreak about TerBlanche’s death. First he posted a photo of the two when they were on “All My Children” and wrote, “RIP my sweet princess 💔.” In his next story, he posted another photo of the two of them with six heartbroken emoji.

Then he posted a more recent photo of the two of them and shared how much she had helped him when his dog, Red, had been sick.

“Esta helped me last year when Red was sick and paralyzed and I was struggling 🙏,” he wrote. “One of the sweetest people ever 💔.”

On July 13, less than a week before TerBlanche died, Soap Opera Digest posted an interview with her about her role on “All My Children” and her friendship with Mathison.

In the interview, TerBlanche also talked about helping Mathisons’ dog, Red, in his final months.

“I saw Cameron recently; I was babysitting his beautiful dog Red, who had cancer, and he was doing everything for him,” she shared. “He was supposed to stay a day, but I kept saying he could stay longer, and after five nights, he started to walk, and it was such an amazing experience. A few months later, Red did pass away, but he got so much better in that time, and we had a very special time.”

Mathison & TerBlanche ‘Started Bawling’ When They Reunited on TV

In her interview with Soap Opera Digest, TerBlanche talked about returning to “All My Children” for the show’s finale week in 2011, and how emotional it was to work with Mathison again.

“When I came back, it was really emotional for me and Cameron. When we saw each other, we both started bawling,” she said. “Back then, we hadn’t seen each other for years, so it was such a touching moment for us.”

Soap Opera Digest reported that she was splitting her time between South Africa and the U.S., but she was planning to do more work in front of the camera in the future.

“I’ts definitely something I would like to get back into,” she said.

Soap Opera Digest also reported that she was hinting about possibly working on something with Mathison again.

In the meantime, TerBlanche was busy helping a praire dog rescue project, raising her Persian cat’s kittens, and volunteering with a cancer foundation in South Africa called Create Your Breakthrough, Soap Opera Digest shared.

