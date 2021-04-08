Cameron Mathison Announces New TV Role Following ‘Home & Family’ Cancellation

Cameron Mathison’s daytime stint on Hallmark’s Home & Family may be ending after the show’s cancelation, but the Hallmark star has a new daytime show that he just announced. He’s moving on to star in General Hospital.

He’s Joining ‘General Hospital’ After ‘Home & Family’ Ends

Mathison has been co-hosting Home & Family with Debbie Matenopoulos since Mark Steines left in 2018. The show’s cancelation was announced in late March.

Mathison’s role on General Hospital is still a mystery. Deadline reported that details about what role he will play aren’t yet known, but he will join General Hospital after Home & Family ends in August.

Mathison told ET Canada in a statement:

I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the General Hospital family. Incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at ‘GH’ for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid in Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well.

Fans are already guessing what character Mathison will play. Some think that since some All My Children characters have been on General Hospital, it’s possible that Mathison might revive his role as Ryan Lavery from AMC, Soaps She Knows guessed. The publication also suggested that Mathison might resurrect a character who’s now gone from the series, such as Liz’s brother, or he might be cast in a completely new role.

In September 2019, Mathison was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He had minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery to remove the tumor and he didn’t need chemo or radiation. He’s been cancer-free for more than a year, but said the journey was still ongoing, Digital Journal reported.

“The health journey for me is an ongoing thing,” he said. “I still do bloodwork all the time.”

Mathison Will Continue to Star in Hallmark Movies

This won’t be Mathison’s first soap opera role. He previously starred on All My Children as Ryan Lavery and was nominated for Daytime Emmys in 2002 and 2004, Deadline reported.

Mathison has also starred in numerous Hallmark movies, including At Home in Mitford, A Summer to Remember, Very Very Valentine, Love of Course, and more. As he said in his statement to ET Canada, he’ll still be starring in Hallmark movies even after he joins General Hospital.

Variety first revealed Home & Family’s cancelation, sharing a statement from a spokesperson from the show. The network said in a statement:

The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.

