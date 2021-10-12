Cameron Mathison on His Mother’s Cancer & the Results of His Cancer Checkup

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison hasn’t had the easiest life recently. He successfully battled kidney cancer and now his mom is facing a brain cancer diagnosis of her own.

His Mother Has Brain Cancer

Mathison shared that his mother was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019, four months after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. “She is still fighting hard🙏🏼,” he wrote on Instagram. In fact, he’s visiting her now, according to his Instagram post.

While he’s beaten his kidney cancer, his mom is still in her battle. He wrote on Instagram, “Now it’s your turn mom to beat the odds. I love you so much and I’m here for you, like you were for me🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼.”

In February, he shared that he was determined to continue standing by his mom through this battle. He wrote: “You held my hand through all my ups and downs, and now it’s my turn🙏🏼 Love you mom❤️”

In June 2020, he shared on Instagram that his mom needed some laughs and he and his brother were able to make her smile.

He wrote:

As many of you know I went through a kidney cancer journey last year, and this year my mom has been battling brain cancer🙏🏼 Her strength and courage has been so incredibly inspiring🙏🏼 ‘When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They are sent to promote, increase, and strengthen you.’

In December, he wrote that he was grateful to spend Christmas in Colorado with his mom.

“You have no idea how much I love you and how grateful I am for you❤️,” he wrote.

His Two-Year Cancer Checkup Came Back All Clear

Mathison shared in an Instagram post that his two-year cancer checkup came back clear. He had previously shared a photo on his Instagram story where he revealed to his followers that he was getting a two-year checkup. He said he was a little nervous, but feeling grateful.

He wrote on Instagram later: “Seems fitting I’m in Florida visiting her [his mom] when I got the news that my 2 year cancer check up came back totally clear🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. Thank you for all of the well wishes… I can’t tell you how much it means. My doctor said “whatever you’re doing it’s working because your kidney numbers are the best they’ve been!” (Thank you @allencress_ifbbpro ) Now it’s your turn mom to beat the odds. I love you so much and I’m here for you, like you were for me🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼 #cancersucks #survivor #cancerawareness.”

Mathison told Us Weekly in an interview that before he was diagnosed, he knew something was wrong, even if the doctors thought he was OK. He said he kept pushing for an MRI until his doctors finally agreed.

“The doctors were insisting I didn’t need an MRI,” he told Media Village. “They never said I couldn’t have one, but I made it my call. Even the technician was wondering why I was getting it done.”

He said he’d been having vague symptoms that alerted him that something wasn’t right, including digestion issues.

“I’m really in tune with how my body feels and how it looks,” Mathison told Us Weekly. “I get tests, I do blood work… I kept sort of insisting or asking about an MRI and they’re like, ‘You don’t need it. You don’t need it.’ And eventually, I insisted upon it … And they found the (tumor) before it spread into my lymph nodes and other areas.”

He was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, which initially just has secondary symptoms and nothing very obvious. He had surgery in October 2019, ET Canada reported, and they had to remove part of his right kidney in order to remove the tumor, but they were able to leave most of the kidney.

By November 2019, Mathison told Closer Weekly that he was already close to feeling 100% physically, and only still felt tired. He’s been cancer-free ever since.

