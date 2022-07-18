Cameron Mathison Travels Overseas to Star in Reality Series

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison is traveling overseas with his family to be part of a reality TV show. He revealed on Instagram that he’s going to be a guest star on “Name That Tune.”

He’s Filming ‘Name That Tune’ in Ireland

Mathison shared in a post on Instagram that he’s traveling with his son and wife to Ireland for “Name That Tune.”

He joked that people on the plane thought he was security for his son.

Then he added, “Who remembers the show “Name That Tune”… well it shoots in Dublin and I get to have a crack at it😃🇮🇪🍀 Oh… and I may be playing some of the most iconic golf courses in the world while I’m over there😎.”

Jennie Garth replied, “have a great time! it’s so fun! ❤️”

Mathison wrote back that he got a sneak peek of the episode Garth was in, and she did well.

It appears that Mathison is starring in a special celebrity season of the reality series.

The U.S. reality series filmed its first season in Australia, and its second season was filmed in Ireland, BuzzerBlog reported. A casting call was posted back in October to film for the second season of “Name that Tune” in November.

Irish Times reported in March that the second season of the reality series was premiering that month on Fox, and marked the first time an unscripted primetime U.S. series was filmed in Ireland. The second season concluded on Fox in May, Broadway World reported, so Mathison it looks like Mathison is likely filming a celebrity season.

In fact, “Name that Tune” announced a special celebrity season on its Instagram profile.

In March the account wrote, “Follow @realityclubfox for more #NameThatTune. 🎶”

Mathison Has Posted Updates About His Ireland Trip on Instagram

Mathison has been periodically sharing updates about his Ireland trip on his Instagram stories.

He shared with his followers that he’s been wanting to go to Ireland and Scotland his entire life.

His son and wife accompanied him.

He’s been sharing photos from some of their sightseeing trips.

It looks like they’re having a lot of fun.

Mathison has a busy, thriving career. He’s starring now as Drew Cain on “General Hospital” and is starring in a movie for GAC Media called “The Christmas Farm.” According to IMDb, he’s also in the pilot of a new series called “Manopause.” His past credits include “A Kindhearted Christmas,” hosting Hallmark’s recently canceled “Home & Family” daytime talk show, “Hannah Swensen Mysteries,” “Murder She Baked,” “The Christmas Club,” “Love, Of Course,” “Very Very Valentine,” “At Home in Mitford,” “Window Wonderland,” “A Christmas to Remember,” “A Carpenter’s Miracle,” “Holidaze,” “All My Children” (Ryan Lavery for 1,107 episodes), and more.

Mathison recently shared that he’s seeing a health coach since he had his cancer diagnosis and went into remission after kidney surgery.

Mathison told People he also tries to volunteer and help others since his scare, and his perspective has shifted a lot.

“It’s increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit,” he told People. “I got so much help through my journey, and it’s like, not everybody has that. I just try to do what I can and volunteer and do things, so it’s really shifted that.”

