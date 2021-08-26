Cameron Mathison Shares Shirtless Photo as He Turns 52

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison has had a lot of changes happen in his life shortly before his 52nd birthday, including the end of “Home & Family” and the beginning of a new career with “General Hospital.” He recently shared a shirtless photo for his 52nd birthday on his Instagram profile, celebrating a healthy lifestyle after recovering from his cancer diagnosis, along with stories about how he spent his birthday.

He Shared a Shirtless Photo & Wrote #ThisIs52

Mathison shared a shirtless photo on Instagram and wrote: “Always striving to be the best version of myself year after year… inside and out🙏🏼👊🏼💪🏼 Thank you for your guidance @allencress_ifbbpro #thisis52 #health #fitforlife #fitover50 #survivor.”

Mathison’s #survivor hashtag is a reference to his being a cancer survivor.

Mathison told ET Online that he’s currently in the best shape of his life two years after his surgery for kidney cancer.

“I went in knowing these guys on ‘General Hospital,’ and they’re in like, top, phenomenal shape, and I thought I better step up my game,” he said.

He had kidney surgery in 2019, ET Canada reported, and they had to remove part of his right kidney in order to remove the tumor, but they were able to leave most of the kidney. He said when they did the pathology and looked at the margins around the tumor, they knew they got all of it and his cancer hadn’t spread. He had minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery to remove the tumor and he didn’t need chemo or radiation.

Mathison said he had to advocate for himself and insist on the MRI from his doctor.

By November 2019, Mathison told Closer Weekly that he was already close to feeling 100% physically, and only still felt tired.

In September 2020, Mathison said he still had to do bloodwork, Digital Journal reported.

He & His Family Went to Huntington Dog Beach for His Birthday

For his birthday, Mathison and his family went to Huntington Dog Beach. He shared an Instagram story asking his dog if he was excited about going to dog beach, and his dog responded by lovingly licking Mathison’s face.

Mathison shared on another Instagram story that dog beach was his pup’s “happiest place on Earth.”

He said this was the “best bday present” and also shared another video showing his dog and his kids having a lot of fun at the beach together.

Mathison also shared some cute posts on his Instagram story from friends and colleagues wishing him a happy birthday. The first was from Debbie Matenopoulos, his co-host on “Home and Family.” She wrote: “Happiest of birthdays to one of the greatest humans I know. I hope you have the best day ever with your beautiful family Cam Cam!!!!”

Alison Sweeney, his co-star on the “Murder She Baked” series, also shared a happy birthday message.

Kym Douglas also wrote a post wishing him a happy birthday. She wrote: “The amount of times we cracked up on TV and broke character is amazing and it was never more fun than with you my friend.”

A lot of people wished him a happy birthday.

