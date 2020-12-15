Cameron Mathison Reveals His Wife’s Reaction to His Having Cancer

Hallmark actor and Home & Family host Cameron Mathison recently revealed how his wife reacted when he first shared that he had cancer. While he’s now cancer-free, his family didn’t know what to expect when he first got his diagnosis.

His Wife Was Supportive & Optimistic After He Told Her

It’s been almost a year since he had part of his kidney removed because of his renal cell carcinoma. When he first found out, he didn’t know what the future held. But his wife was strong and supportive.

Mathison told Us Weekly that his wife, Vanessa Marie Arevalo, had an amazing first reaction.

“Her first reaction was, ‘You know, we got this. We’re going to beat it,’ he said. “Those are the moments you never forget your whole life.”

He said telling her was difficult for him and he almost couldn’t get the words out. He had surgery right away even though the cancer was slow growing, and he was able to avoid needing chemotherapy or radiation, Us Weekly reported. Still, the recovery from the surgery wasn’t easy and it took some time.

He had the surgery in October 2019, ET Canada reported, and they had to remove part of his right kidney in order to remove the tumor, but they were able to leave most of the kidney.

It took him about 20 tests before he got the MRI that finally detected the cancer.

Mathison & His Wife

Mathison is feeling much better nearly a year after his kidney surgery and he’s now cancer free, Us Weekly reported. He said that his immune system and energy levels are improving.

Arevalo was a model for 18 years before she had children, and in 2008 she partnered with Niccole Kroll to start the KEA+JOBY clothing line, People reported. She and Mathison have two children. She said that Mathison once joked about her children’s line of clothing: “When are you going to make a henley for me? I want that shirt.”

The couple, who has been married since 2002, tries to stay focused on each other no matter what happens. Arevalo told People that when he was on Dancing with the Stars, she would fly out to Los Angeles every week to see him. That went on for three months and “that was brutal!” she said.

She shared: “I wanted to be home as much as possible, because Cameron wasn’t there for those three months. But I also wanted to be there to support Cameron on the night of the dancing.”

When Mathison proposed to Arevalo, they were on the summit of Vail Mountain in Colorado. He told Your Tango that they fell in love on a ski trip, so he wanted the proposal to reflect that. They were married six months later and she was pregnant two weeks after that, he told Soap Opera Digest.

After she had their first baby, Arevalo became a stay-at-home mom. She told People that the transition was tough but worth it.

She said: “I didn’t have friends who were moms. I think that was another reason why I was kind of like had a hard time with the transition. So, slowly as I became friends with more moms, I started figuring out my “place,” then it all felt natural and now it’s just the greatest and most rewarding thing.”

She told People that their motto as a couple is to roll with whatever happens in life. She said: “When things come up we just kind of figure it out, there’s no formula, we just roll with the punches. You just have to be so flexible.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021