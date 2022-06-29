How Cameron Mathison’s Life Has Changed Since Cancer Diagnosis

Cameron Mathison’s life hasn’t gone back to normal since his cancer diagnosis. Although the Hallmark star is now free of cancer after his kidney surgery, he’s still actively working on changing his lifestyle so he can stay healthy. This includes working with a health coach.

Mathison Works with a Health Coach Now

Mathison told People that he now works with a health coach.

He said: “I work with a health coach now — I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways … but in the last year … I’ve learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that.”

He said he also tries to volunteer and help others since his scare, and his perspective has shifted a lot.

“It’s increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit,” he told People. “I got so much help through my journey, and it’s like, not everybody has that. I just try to do what I can and volunteer and do things, so it’s really shifted that.”

He added that he also has a lot more gratitude than he used to.

He Once Said an Acid Reflux Drug Might Have Been Connected to His Cancer

Mathison has been open with his fans about his cancer journey.

Mathison told Us Weekly in an interview that he knew something was wrong early on. He wanted an MRI but the doctors didn’t think it was necessary. He said he kept pushing for one until they finally agreed. He said the MRI found the tumor before it spread to his lymph nodes.

He was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, which initially just has secondary symptoms and nothing very obvious, Media Village reported. Mathison said he had surgery to remove the tumor right away even though it’s typically slow-growing.

Mathison had surgery in October 2019, ET Canada reported, and doctors had to remove part of his right kidney in order to remove the tumor. However, they were able to leave most of the kidney. He said when they did the pathology and looked at the margins around the tumor, they knew they got all of it and his cancer hadn’t spread.

By November 2019, Mathison told Closer Weekly that he was already close to feeling 100% physically, and only still felt tired.

In an interview with Survivornet, Mathison shared that an acid reflux drug that he used to take is closely connected to the type of kidney cancer he had.

“High toxicity is a common thread through almost all cancers and is a major contributing factor,” he said. “I used a specific drug for my acid reflux that is directly correlated to my kidney cancer in particular.”

Survivornet reported that Zantac (ranitidine) was reported to have low levels of a probable human carcinogen, NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine.) Zantac and ranitidine recalls were issued and the FDA told manufacturers in 2020 to stop selling the drug in the United States.

Mathison told Survivornet: “I had things like severe acid reflux, fatigue that I was covering up. I didn’t know that I was wreaking havoc on a lot of my hormones and cortisone levels, all those things because I was jacking up on coffee to overcome the fatigue. I was not getting enough sleep. I took pride in only needing five hours of sleep and working like a madman. All these things over time are going to wear you down.”

