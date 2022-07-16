Where Was ‘Campfire Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

Hallmark’s second Christmas in July movie, “Campfire Christmas,” premieres on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, Jeffrey Bower-Champman, Caitlin Stryker, Matt Hamilton, and Alec Santos. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Campfire Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada in the Winter

“Campfire Christmas” was filmed on Vancouver Island in Canada in the winter, Media Village reported. Anderson told Media Village that it was really cold while they filmed.

“It was so cold, and we had to be wearing shorts,” she said. “It was hilarious. Usually while filming you’re wearing a scarf, gloves and a hat, pretending to be cold while you’re sweating and professing your love to someone. This one… between takes, we were under blankets.”

She said she loved the idea of going back home, since she’s originally from Vancouver Island and now living in Hawaii. However, it was “unseasonably cold” while they were filming.

She wrote on Instagram, “This movie was shot minutes away from my hometown with an incredible crew who braved all the elements. The cast is also extraordinary and I mean EXTRAORDINARY!!”

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday themed reunion before selling their family owned summer camp.”

Peyton told Monsters & Critics that she was drawn to the script because it’s an ensemble piece, which isn’t as common at Hallmark.

Hamilton told Vancouver Is Awesome about the filming experience: “I just finished one shot on Vancouver Island. And it was like a camp one. … There were six main actors. So that makes it fun because there’s not one super dominant story arc, there’s three or four that kind of match. So that’s interesting and it’s fun acting with other people… There are a lot of long days, especially considering when you have these 15 days you gotta get all this done in three weeks… for the Hallmark movies, sometimes you’re doing like eight to 11 pages a day.”

Meet the Cast

Tori Anderson is Peyton. Her credits include “NCIS: Hawaii” (Kate Whistler), “A Bridesmaid in Love,” “The Secret Sauce,” “A Chance for Christmas,” “You May Kiss the Bridesmaid,” “Spotlight on Christmas,” “Blindspot” (Blake), “Love Under the Olive Tree,” “Return to Christmas Creek,” “Caught” (Ada), “No Tomorrow” (Evie), “Killjoys” (Sabine), “The Other Kingdom” (Queen Titania), “MsLabelled” (Drew), “Open Heart” (Dr. London Blake), “The LA Complex” (Charlotte), and more.

Corbin Bleu is Thomas. His credits include “Love for Real,” “A Christmas Dance Reunion” (for 2021), “Dynasty,” “Acting for a Cause,” “Supergirl,” “Ovid and the Art of Love,” “The Fosters,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “Megachurch Murder,” “One Life to Live” (Jeffrey King), “The Beautiful Life: TBL,” “Flight 29 Down” (Nathan), “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” “Master of Dreams,” and more.

Jeffrey Bowyer-Champman is Beckett. His credits include “Doogie Kamealoha, MD” (Charles Zeller), “Falling Inn Love,” “American Horror Story,” UnREAL” (Jay Carter for 38 episodes), “Tao of Surfing,” “Love by the 10th Date,” “Stargate Universe” (Darren Becker (19 episodes), “Post Mortem,” and more.

Caitlin Stryker is Janice. Her credits include “Dirty Little Secret,” “A Million Little Things” (Susan), “Day of the Dead” (Nicole), “Warming Up to You,” “Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6,” “Clarice,” “It Was Always You,” “American Tourist: Nightmare in Thailand” (Jewel for 12 episodes,) “Mystery 101,” “Christmas Town,” “Just Add Romance,” “The Flash,” “Continuum” (Elena), and more.

Matt Hamilton is Dave. His credits include “Big Lies in a Small Town,” “A Snapshot of Forever,” “The Picture of Christmas,” “Turner & Hooch” (Trent), “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,” “A Vineyard Romance,” “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado,” “Wedding to Remember,” “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “New Year’s Kiss,” “Fashionably Yours,” “The Dating List,” “Homegrown Christmas,” “A Mother on Edge,” “Santa’s Boots,” “The Actress Diaries” (Matt for 23 episodes), “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” “Cooking with Love,” “The Bridge Part 2,” “Dater’s Handbook,” and more.

Alec Santos is Chris. His credits include “Planning on Forever,” “Firefly Lane,” “Rise & Shine Benedict Stone,” “Virgin River,” “Snowpiercer,” “Arrow,” and more.

Also starring are:

Iris Quinn (Lily)

Fred Henderson (Frank)

Enid-Raye Adams (Mona)

Sandra Shapiro (Kelly)

Karis Cameron (Peyton at 16)

Jude Wilson (Thomas at 16)

Zia Newton (Beckett at 16)

Aleksandra Cross (Janice at 16)

Quinten James (Dave at 16)

Beau Daniels (Chef Al)

Tasha Simms (Ellen)

