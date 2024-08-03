Reality Star Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure for Being ‘Rude’

Another reality star has spoken out about Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure. This time around, the comments were made by “Vanderpump Rules” star, Scheana Shay.

“I do remember the first time I met Candace Cameron. She wasn’t very nice,” Shay said on the August 2 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

“She was hosting this event with Pandora [Vanderpump]. It was maybe like season two. It was really early ‘Vanderpump’ days, and I was so excited to meet her just growing up, you know, watching ‘Full House.’ And she was so dismissive of me. Like it was like I wasn’t cool enough or big enough to be hanging out with her. And I was like, Oh, DJ Tanner,” the reality star recalled.

Scheana Shay Said Her Experience With Candace Cameron Bure ‘Ruined’ ‘Full House’ for Her

After her run-in with Bure, Shay said that she had little interest in “Full House.”

“I just remember being so excited to go to the event and meet her,” she recalled.

“She does not seem like a pleasant person. She really has ruined like ‘Full House’ for me. … I didn’t want to watch ‘Fuller House’ either because of that one experience. And I’ve met so many celebrities and actors in my life and hardly any have ever stood out to me as rude. She was one,” she added.

Some fans reacted to Shay’s comments in a Reddit thread.

“Not surprising but how DARE Candace Cameron Bure be mean to Scheana,” one person wrote, seemingly being sarcastic.

“Did anyone ask SCHEANA how she feels about being rudely dismissed by candace cameron bure?” someone else said, likely in the same sarcastic vein.

JoJo Siwa Called Candace Cameron Bure the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity

Shay isn’t the first person to speak negatively about Bure. Entertainer and TikTok star JoJo Siwa made a video as part of a TikTok trend in which she revealed the rudest celebrity that she’s ever met.

In the TikTok uploaded in July 2022, Siwa answered a series of questions, including who is the coolest celeb she’s ever met and who is the rudest. When it came to the latter, Siwa pulled up a photo of Bure on her phone and flashed it quickly to the camera.

Days later, Bure took to Instagram to issue Siwa an apology.

“She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her,” said Bure. “But then she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'” she continued.

“I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” Bure continued, adding, “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

Their feud has been on and off since the TikTok was originally shared.

