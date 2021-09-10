Everything We Know About Candace Cameron Bure’s 2021 Christmas Movie

While Hallmark hasn’t made an official announcement yet about Candace Cameron Bure’s new Christmas movie for 2021, quite a few hints have been dropped from a variety of sources. Here’s what we know so far.

The Movie Is Called ‘The Christmas Contest’

According to ACFC West’s update, the movie is called “The Christmas Contest” and it will be filmed in Canada starting September 13. Filming is expected to wrap on October 1. The name could change by the time the movie premieres on The Hallmark Channel, but this is the working title at the moment. The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw also confirmed the name of the movie.

Candace Cameron Bure is an executive producer, alongside Jim Head, Joel S. Rice, Michael Prupas, Shawn Williamson, and Jamie Goehring. Jon MacCarthy is producing and Paula Elle is directing. The writer is Joie Botkin.

On a recent Instagram story, Bure confirmed that she’s making a new Christmas movie for Hallmark this year. And in an interview with Us Weekly, she said her co-star in this upcoming movie is going to be her dream Hallmark star. She was asked specifically, “Do you have a dream Hallmark co-star” and she answered:

I actually kind of have had one and, this is exclusive, I am not going to tell you who it is, but I’m getting him for my Christmas movie this year.

Some fans have been speculating that Brennan Elliott might be her co-star, since he left to film a new movie around the same time that she did. In a tweet on August 21, he said: “I am doing a #christmasmovie with a special lady who I’ve never worked with before. Wonder who it could be? Details soon.”

On August 29, Bure said she was heading on a trip where she would have to leave her family for some time.

Not necessarily Hallmark related, but Candace Cameron Bure headed on a trip and says she's, "having to leave my family for a little while." Could she be getting ready to film her 2021 Hallmark Christmas movie?

On September 9, Elliott tweeted: “Enjoying filming new @hallmarkchannel #christmasmovie with my lovely costar who I have to wait to share! details on her,the name,release date ,story etc etc.”

Enjoying filming new @hallmarkchannel #christmasmovie with my lovely costar who I have to wait to share! details on her,the name,release date ,story etc etc. also excited for #theperfectpair on ⁦@hallmarkchannel⁩ in #2022 jan or feb comes out!

It’s not confirmed that he and Bure are working on the same movie, since quite a few Hallmark movies are being filmed right now, but fans hope that’s the case.

Barbara Niven & John Brotherton Will Star in the Movie

According to an IMDb listing, Barbara Niven is slated to star as Donna in the movie, along with John Brotherton who will star as Ben. Since Bure herself isn’t listed on the IMDb listing, it’s likely that her leading co-star also isn’t listed yet.

Niven stars as Megan O’Brien on “Chesapeake Shores,” as Delores Swenson on the “Murder She Baked” series, and as Aunt Candace on “The Crossword Mysteries” series. Her many other credits include “USS Christmas,” “Christmas in Evergreen,” “Love Takes Flight,” “Love on the Menu,” “Campfire Kiss,” “Cedar Cove,” and more.

Brotherton starred as Dr. Matt Harmon on “Fuller House” for 37 episodes. His other credits include “Family Reunion,” “Life in Pieces,” “Girlfriends of Christmas Past,” “Family Tools,” “Help for the Holidays,” “Fairly Legal,” “CSI,” “One Life to Live” (Jared/Clint) and more.

IMDb Lists the Premiere Date as November 28

IMDb currently lists the premiere date as being November 28, 2021, which would have the movie airing Thanksgiving weekend. IMDb premiere dates don’t always end up being accurate, but they sometimes are.

