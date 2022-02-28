Candace Cameron Bure Admits Her Job Feels ‘Awkward’ During Ukraine Fighting

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure just launched a new clothing line for QVC. But before she took to social media with posts about her business, she told her followers that the timing did indeed feel awkward. It was difficult, she said, but she had to keep doing her job even though her heart is “devastated.”

She Told Her Followers That Being on Social Media Is Part of Her Job

In an Instagram story that Bure shared on the evening of February 27, she told her followers that part of her job requires her to spend a lot of time on social media, but right now it just feels so awkward with all the fighting in Ukraine.

She said:

I’m checking in with you today. I’m about to go on QVC in an hour and I’m going to be on several times for the next 24 hours because we have a new clothing line launch for February. … But I just again I want to say that I’m not unaware of all of the things that are happening in the world. And my heart has just been devastated and breaking and it’s also difficult because so much of my job is on socials. It’s awkward. It’s awkward for me and yet I have obligations and a job to do and a lot of that is here. So I’m here and I just, I’m saying, I know.

Bure just launched her February Collection at 12 a.m. Eastern on February 28, and was on QVC off and on for 24 hours promoting the new products, according to a video on her Instagram story. She said she was starting out with a one hour show Sunday night “and then I will be on at various times throughout the next 24 hours.”

On her Instagram story, she went on to tell her followers that she understood if they weren’t interested in thinking too much about clothing right now.

“So I am going to post all about the clothing line on the CCB Clothing Instagram page,” she said. “So you can go ahead and follow there if you do want more info about all these great things that we have. But totally understand if it’s like. I mean, my heart is heavy too. But anyway, I’m praying for the world and just sending all my love.”

Bure Previously Shared That She Had Been Crying About Ukraine

Bure has been transparent with her followers about her feeling about the fighting in Ukraine.

In a previous Instagram story, she shared: “Social media is so hard in times of crisis, grief, war. I’m seriously heartbroken. I just have cried my eyes out this morning. I’m a very sensitive person, regardless of what people may say or think or feel… I am praying so desperately for the world. And I don’t want to start crying again because I’ve literally had a morning. But I’m just in prayer over all the people in Ukraine.”

She then took the opportunity to talk about her Christian faith and how she finds solace in that during times like this.

