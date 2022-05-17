Candace Cameron Bure Posts Heartbreaking Tribute on Bob Saget’s Birthday

Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram on May 17 to pay tribute to a beloved colleague. Bure was heartbroken in January when her “Full House” co-star Bob Saget suddenly died. Now, it’s what would have been Saget’s 66th birthday, and she had it on her mind.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Noted She Was Celebrating & Hurting

When Saget died in January, Bure noted on Twitter he had been “one of the best humans I’ve ever known in my life.” She wrote that she “loved him so much” and that she really had “no words.” As “Full House” fans know, Bure and Saget had known one another for decades. She was a child when the series premiered in 1987 (per IMDb), and the two worked together again when she headlined the Netflix reboot titled “Fuller House” that ran from 2106 to 2020.

For Saget’s birthday on May 17, Bure shared a post on Instagram showing an older photo of him smiling. Bure’s profile was in the snapshot as well, but the focus was on Saget. “I miss you,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. “Do I still say happy birthday?” she questioned. Bure added, “I don’t know how this works, but I’m celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts.” She added a string of additional celebratory emoji to the end of her caption.

Bob Saget’s Birthday Prompted an Outpouring of Support

Bure shared the same photo and caption to her Facebook and Twitter pages as well, and fans were quick to lend their support on this tough day.

“Maybe go eat at his favorite restaurant or one yall liked to go to together. Eat his favorite meal. Sing his favorite songs. Tell his favorite jokes,” one person suggested on Twitter.

“Your sentiments are felt around the world,” another tweet read.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, soon posted a comment on Bure’s Instagram post too. “I love you. And he did too, so d*** much.”

Many fans shared their own experiences of facing the birthdays of loved ones after they had died, and quite a few people added their own birthday wishes in honor of the beloved actor.

“Celebrate every year – the gift of friendship, sweet memories and the love you shared. Praying for you and Bob’s family today. Specials [sic] days can be hard when our people are no longer with us,” wrote another fan on Instagram.

Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute to Saget on her Instagram page as well. She explained the photos and videos she shared had been taken on Saget’s birthday one year ago. They were in Mexico for that birthday, and Rizzo noted they took a trip each year to celebrate their birthdays, which were just two days apart. “I love you more than anything and miss you every minute,” part of Rizzo’s caption read. Bure commented on Rizzo’s post, writing, “He’s so darn sweet. I miss that sweet face. Love you Kelly. Big hugs today.”

The “Full House” star may be gone now, but Saget certainly has not been forgotten. His loved ones and fans continue to mourn his sudden and shocking death and likely take days such as his birthday to fondly look back on the many memories he provided on-screen and in person.