Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Bob Saget: ‘I Don’t Want to Say Goodbye’

Candace Cameron Bure has been opening up on social media about the loss of her TV father. Bob Saget was found dead at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida.

She Wrote: ’35 Years Wasn’t Long Enough’

Candace Cameron Bure has been at a loss for words since Saget died. She shared a story on Instagram the day after his death with just a broken heart.

She later shared a photo and a brief message, writing: “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

On the night of January 9, when news of Saget’s death broke, Bure shared a short message on Twitter, writing, “I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Her daughter, Natasha Bure, also shared a tribute to Saget, writing: “A man with the biggest heart of them all 🤍 There was truly no one like him. Endless gratitude forever for the kindness and laughter you brought to everyone’s lives. Rest In Peace Bob. We love you so much 🕊”

She Said Sweetin’s Tribute ‘Said It Best’ About Saget

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” shared a long tribute to Saget, writing that he always had to say “I love you” and he never missed an opportunity to apologize if he feared a joke had gone too far.

Bure replied to Sweetin’s tribute, writing: “This 👆🏻. Everyone needs to read this. You said it best Jodes. I just couldn’t get the words out. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to for a long while 💔 I love you sister ❤️”

Many fans and friends replied, sharing their own stories of how Saget had touched their lives.

One fan wrote: “I grew up watching full house and the fuller house it was my favourite show of all time it’s not gonna be the same without @bobsaget anymore when I found out he passed away I couldn’t believe it I was crying so much my heart was Shattered into pieces 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 My condolences and prayers go out to him and his family 🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Another person wrote, “As a kid growing up FH was my outlet to what was going on at home & @bobsaget was the dad I wished for and envied you girls for having. My childhood heart is so broken today. 😢”

Another fan replied, “this beautiful statement made me cry so much tears. I was trying to hold back. He was America’s Funniest dad. Thinking of the entire FH family and Bob’s family and friends and all of us who admired the man. Thank you for saying the words we all needed to hear. Please hug each other. ❤️”

In her own statement, Andrea Barber shared similar sentiments to Sweetin, writing that Saget always ended texts and interactions with “Love you.”

She wrote, “He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him.”

