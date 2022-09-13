Candace Cameron Bure Urges Fans to ‘Choose Kindness’

GAC Family star Candace Cameron Bure recently shared a message her fans loved. The former Hallmark entertainer took to social media recently to hype her clothing line, and she made a cute Olivia Newton-John reference while doing it. By the looks of things, much o her large Instagram following got quite a kick out of the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bure Encouraged Fans to “Strut Your Stuff”

The video Bure uploaded to Instagram showed her strutting down a hallway as a song from “Grease” played in the background. The “Fuller House” star wore a red mini-dress with a denim jacket over it. As she got close to the camera and turned around, she flipped up the collar of her jacket. Embroidered in that spot, which was only visible with the collar flipped, was the word “Kindness.”

“Choose Kindness and then strut your stuff like Sandra Dee,” Bure teased as she promoted a deal on her clothing line on QVC. Thousands of fans “liked” the post and hundreds commented to show their love for Bure, her clothing line, and her cute video. The nod to “Grease” seemed especially well-received and that was not the first time in recent weeks Bure paid tribute to Newton-John. Shortly after the “Grease” star’s death on August 11, Bure recalled a scene she did on “Fuller House” that referenced the iconic movie and actor as well.

Bure Received Lots of Positive Responses, but Plenty of Negative Feedback Too

One fan who was quick to praise Bure’s post was her fellow GAC Family and Hallmark co-star Danica McKellar. “Perfection!!” McKellar commented, adding several clapping hands emojis to her note. The Instagram page for QVC commented, “Look at that walk!”

“Wow you resemble her when you turn your head! Love!!” a fan suggested of the idea Bure looked a bit like Newton-John.

“You actually look even better now than 20 years ago.. incredible,” added another.

“You would make a great Sandi if they remade grease,” declared someone else.

There were a few commenters who were far less impressed, although Bure did not appear to acknowledge any of them.

“You are so full of yourself,” criticized one person.

“But are you kind? Do you follow what Jesus teaches?” another commenter questioned, somewhat cryptically.

“You like yourself a lot,” added someone else.

In addition, several people left comments referring to the “sale” Bure had hyped as well as the cost of the jacket she showcased. In her caption, Bure had told fans “all CCBC items are up to 30%.” Many fans rushed to QVC hoping to score that jacket or other items from her collection, and it appeared quite a few were disappointed. The “Kindness” jacket was difficult for some people to find on the QVC site, as it comes in just the darker color of a piece described as a “Relaxed Denim Jacket w/ Novelty Detail.” The jacket is currently priced at $99.12, with a regular price of $109.98 also shown.

“The price was barely 10% off the regular price. Very disappointing,” noted one person who ordered the jacket.

“I was excited to purchase a new jean jacket but I can’t afford a full priced one. I’m a kindergarten teacher,” added someone else who was disappointed in the price.